Media Alert: BrainChip Highlights the 2nd Generation Akida at tinyML Summit 2024

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, will highlight enhanced features of the second-generation Akida™ architecture platform to attendees of tinyML Summit 2024 April 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, Calif.





At the summit, Chris Jones, Senior Product Manager at BrainChip, will present Akida’s enhanced features, including the ability to learn efficiently on extremely small form factor devices, head pose and emotion classification, all done in real-time without cloud connectivity. Company executives will be on hand to offer a presentation and demonstrate the attributes of some of the sustainable and efficient AI solutions leveraging the Akida IP.

As part of its exhibition, BrainChip will showcase their latest iteration of Akida technology that enables more advanced, more capable, and more accurate AI. In combining NVISO Group AI Human Behavioral Software and BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic compute, the resulting system monitors the state of the users through real-time perception and observation of head and body pose, eye tracking and gaze, as well as indicates emotion reasoning.

“BrainChip leads the market in Neuromorphic IP, which allows our customers to build very low energy AI devices at the edge. Neuromorphic technology excels at the edge where most workloads are streaming workloads where each individual frame of data is highly correlated with the previous,” said Tony Lewis, CTO of BrainChip. “We can take advantage of these correlations to dramatically reduce our power requirements. In contrast, cloud-based AI has evolved an ecosystem of hardware optimized for non-correlated workloads. We feel that we will have an advantage over other companies who merely try to enable cloud computation at the edge. At the edge, you have to rethink hardware from the ground up. This is what BrainChip has done.”

The tinyML Summit features an impactful mix of exhibitions, presentations, and networking. The exhibition area features leaders in tinyML technology for live demonstrations of the latest innovations. The summit will feature multiple opportunities to network and connect with other community members to share ideas, build collaborative solutions, and enhance business networks.

BrainChip’s neural processor, Akida IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. Lower power affords greater scalability and lower operational costs. BrainChip’s Akida supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases. Among the markets that BrainChip’s Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

Those interested in meeting with the BrainChip team at the tinyML Summit 2024 Open Expo on Monday, April 22, from 3-7 p.m. PDT are invited to register for free at tinyML Summit 2024 – Open Expo Registration

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

