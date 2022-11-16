Media Advisory: CoreSite Celebrates Its Expanded Chicago Data Center Footprint, Enabling Digital Transformation in a Rising Internet Hub

CoreSite, Business Partners and Chicago Dignitaries to Celebrate CH2 Facility With $15,000 Donation to San Miguel School Chicago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), will celebrate its downtown Chicago data center, CH2, with the local business community on Thursday, November 17. CH2 opened in June 2020 when the need for digital infrastructure services was skyrocketing. Now, this CoreSite data center in Chicago supports high-density requirements and offers superior network and cloud connectivity for its new and existing customers. CoreSite and area businesses are bringing the community together at 1432 South Clinton Street for a blues-themed festivity.

The 169,000-square-foot CH2 facility is the first purpose-built data center constructed from the ground up in the downtown Chicago area. The Chicago data center market has experienced a boost due to various tax incentives and the city’s position as a major hub for internet and financial infrastructure. Since opening CH2, CoreSite has played an important role in meeting rising demand for connectivity driven by digital transformation and cloud adoption — all of which require data center services.

CoreSite will celebrate the CH2 event with representatives from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and business partners such as Corning and Schneider Electric. CoreSite along with Klass Electric will present a $15,000 donation to San Miguel School Chicago, a school that serves academically at-risk students. The joint donation will sponsor a student for the 2023-2024 school year.

WHAT: Celebrating Chicago CH2 Data Center Event **Private event not open to the public WHO: Juan Font, President and CEO, CoreSite and SVP, U.S. Tower Keith Staats, Executive Director, Illinois Chamber of Commerce Jeff Smart, Executive Director, San Miguel School Chicago Bill Glass, President, Klass Electric WHEN: 4:30 – 8 pm on Thursday, November 17 WHERE: 1432 S. Clinton St., Chicago, IL 60607 VISUALS: Check presentation to San Miguel School Chicago Music by the Blooze Brothers, Chicago’s preeminent Blues Brothers cover band Photo opportunities with The Blues Mobile Data center tour

Members of the media wishing to attend and/or arrange a tour of the facility can contact Kealey Dorian or Karissa Campbell at jsa_atc@jsa.net.

