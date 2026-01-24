MedeAnalytics Appoints David Figueredo as Chief Innovation Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agenticai--MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced the appointment of David Figueredo as Chief Innovation Officer.

With over 20 years of experience spanning healthcare technology, operations, and innovation, David Figueredo, or “Fig” as he is often called, brings a unique ability to translate complex challenges into actionable, AI-driven strategies that fuel growth and deliver measurable impact for payers, providers, and other key stakeholders across the healthcare landscape.

“Fig’s ability to fuse deep healthcare expertise with a forward-thinking approach to AI and data-driven solutions makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. “His vision for innovation will help us accelerate the development of intelligent workflows and deliver transformative outcomes for our clients across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Fig joins MedeAnalytics following his recent role as Vice President of Innovation at Experian, where he led modernization, applied AI, and new product development initiatives. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer at WaveHDC, overseeing product and operations until the company was acquired by Experian in 2023, and subsequently rebranded as Patient Access Curator. Earlier in his career, Figueredo held several leadership roles over 15 years at Change Healthcare, where he spearheaded innovation and growth strategies that drove rapid expansion across multiple market segments, helping to develop solutions like Coverage Insight, DSH audit, and Fraud, Waste and Abuse payer solutions such as TPL audit services.

Throughout his career, Fig has consistently delivered growth and measurable outcomes by combining deep healthcare expertise with a creative, data-driven approach to problem-solving and focus on managing the outcomes that matter to payer and providers. His leadership style is rooted in collaboration and innovation, with a focus on designing holistic, AI-powered solutions that enhance outcomes through data, automation, and intelligent workflows.

“I’m excited to join an organization that is boldly connecting data across the healthcare ecosystem. By combining that data with AI, automation, and interoperability, we can fundamentally change how healthcare operates,” Figueredo said. “We’re at a pivotal moment—breaking down silos, accelerating decision-making, and enabling better outcomes with fewer interventions. The future is here, and together we have a powerful opportunity to unlock insight from complexity and build a smarter, more connected healthcare system.”

Figueredo’s appointment underscores MedeAnalytics’ dedication to pioneering AI-driven innovation and delivering intelligent, data-powered solutions that transform operational efficiency, reduce cost and improve care outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

About MedeAnalytics

MedeAnalytics is an enterprise healthcare performance improvement company that provides AI-driven insights to power action at scale—driving measurable improvements for payers, providers, and employers. Backed by more than 30 years as a healthcare data and technology leader, the MedeAnalytics Enterprise Healthcare Performance Cloud unifies clinical, claims, financial, and social data into a trusted foundation to improve MLR, reduce cost and administrative burden, increase operational efficiency, and deliver better care outcomes. Built on an AI-native Healthcare Data Management Platform and Health Fabric™, MedeAnalytics’ comprehensive analytics, and AI-driven workflows transform intelligence into accountable execution across value-based care, risk and quality, utilization management, network optimization, population health, and revenue cycle operations.

MedeAnalytics helps organizations move faster from insight to impact with confidence and measurable results. To learn more, visit www.medeanalytics.com or follow MedeAnalytics on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Houghton, Dalton Agency

jhoughton@daltonagency.com