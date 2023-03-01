Medallia Names Joe Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

Leslie Stretch retiring and remaining as a Medallia advisor

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced Joe Tyrrell has been named CEO. He replaces Leslie Stretch, who is retiring and transitioning into an advisory role at the company. Tyrrell joins after serving as president of ICE Mortgage Technology, where he led three wholly owned subsidiaries of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., including Ellie Mae. He brings deep expertise in the finance and technology industries, with over 30 years of experience helping businesses introduce new innovations in automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven workflows, driving record revenues and profitability.

Tyrrell’s hiring underscores Medallia’s commitment to its clients that innovation in customer and employee experience is mission-critical to any organization’s success in today’s business landscape.

“Customer experience has become a foundational component for the most successful companies in the world, and I am excited to join the market leader in this space,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO at Medallia. “Medallia has the most comprehensive enterprise-grade platform that can drive incredible results across every facet of the enterprise, and the only one that can bring them all together to drive truly transformative results. I can’t wait to get started.”

After multiple decades as a leader in the SaaS industry and more than four years as Medallia’s CEO, Leslie Stretch’s successes include leading Medallia to an IPO along with more than 10 important acquisitions.

“Deciding to retire was not a decision I took lightly, especially given the opportunity to work alongside the incredible Medallia team,” said Leslie Stretch, former Medallia CEO. “I was extremely proud to partner with Thoma Bravo on finding a strong leader who can continue the incredible growth that Medallia has seen over the past several years. Joe is the right person for the job and will grow this organization with his passion, leadership, and commitment to providing customers with the technology and service that have been a differentiator for Medallia for decades.”

“Medallia’s success is a testament to its strong business model, the value proposition it offers customers, and its talented team,” said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “Thanks to Leslie’s commitment and significant achievements while serving as CEO, Medallia is well-positioned for continued growth and we are thrilled to have Leslie’s ongoing support as advisor to the company. We look forward to working with Joe as he leads the company through its next phase of growth and builds on Medallia’s position as a market leader.”

Tyrrell previously served as COO of Ellie Mae prior to ICE’s acquisition. As COO, he oversaw technology, product strategy, product management and the business and corporate development efforts. He joined Ellie Mae in 2002 and held various leadership positions including EVP of corporate strategy, SVP of corporate strategy, SVP of client management and business development. Tyrrell previously served as VP at Providian Financial in addition to other executive positions. Tyrrell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from St. Mary’s College.

