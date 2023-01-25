Measured Provides Marketers With Access to the Industry’s First Library of Media Incrementality Intelligence

Ecommerce Brands Optimized More than $5 Billion in Ad Spend Through the Measured Incrementality Platform in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advertising–In a year plagued by ongoing uncertainty and the threat of a global recession, ecommerce brands around the world trusted Measured to optimize more than $5 billion in advertising spend. In 2022, 71 new customers, including popular brands like Alex and Ani, Copper Cow, True Classic Tees, Vuori, and Zenni Optical, were added to a growing portfolio of ecommerce brands partnering with Measured to validate, plan, test, and optimize their paid media.

As platform and multi-touch attribution methods collapse under the weight of data privacy and tracking restrictions, incrementality-based approaches have proven to be more reliable and effective for media measurement and optimization. Unlike outdated solutions still attempting to build user click paths, the Measured Incrementality Platform is powered by a library of intelligence collected from more than 25 thousand in-market experiments, run across all types of businesses, and validated with actual sales transaction data from each brand.

“Incrementality is quickly becoming the industry gold-standard for understanding the business impact of advertising but running continuous in-market experiments for every campaign, on every channel, is not sustainable or cost effective,” said Trevor Testwuide, CEO and cofounder of Measured. “We’ve been testing media incrementality for brands for six years, running thousands of experiments a year, across more than 60 different channels and tactics. There is nowhere else marketers can access and activate this level of incrementality insight across categories, platforms, tactics, and metrics.”

Measured’s incrementality intelligence library is integrated with more than 300 data sources and continues to get smarter as results from ongoing testing are added. For each new customer, Measured builds direct connections to every available data source, then applies proprietary incrementality insights to the brand data to enable full-portfolio optimization in weeks. Through the Measured platform, brands can continue to uncover new opportunities to increase efficiency, scale, and diversify spend. In-market testing can also be easily deployed to validate results and gain deeper insight into channel and campaign performance.

The value in having access to a robust collection of incrementality data is demonstrated in a recent case study from Measured and popular luxury handbag brand, Hammitt. Based on parameters and KPIs provided by the brand, the Measured platform revealed how Hammitt could reallocate media spend across channels to increase incremental sales. After optimizing their advertising based on Measured recommendations, incremental sales driven by media increased 11% and Hammitt saw a 16x return on investment in Measured.

In the past year, in addition to helping marketers succeed in a rapidly changing environment, Measured also raised a $21M growth round of funding from Telescope Partners, expanded international teams in Europe and Asia, and received awards and recognition from multiple industry organizations such as:

Top 50 Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger

Product of the Year in the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards by Business Intelligence Group

Best Product for Digital Marketing by The SaaS Awards

Awards Best Marketing Attribution Solution by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards

#521 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies

Best Measurement or Analytics Capability in the AdExchanger Awards

#120 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

About Measured

Measured provides the only media optimization platform powered by incrementality intelligence so consumer brands can validate, plan, test and optimize advertising spend to drive business outcomes. Our proven methodology combines each brand’s own performance data with results from years of continuous testing, across all channels and tactics, to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Unlike other attribution providers that rely on user-level tracking and data that is no longer available or reliable, Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations. Since 2017, leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured to make critical media investment decisions through automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning. Visit https://www.measured.com/ for more information.

Contacts

Jen Cadmus



jen.cadmus@measured.com

512-934-8350