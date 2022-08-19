MDT Recognized as a Cool Place to Work in Michigan for the Sixth Consecutive Year

CUSO acknowledged by Crain’s Detroit Business for dynamic, collaborative workplace

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Cool Place to Work in Michigan by Crain’s Detroit Business. MDT ranked no. 15 among the medium-sized companies on this year’s list.

The rankings were determined based on a confidential employee survey evaluating workplace culture, company leadership, benefits and growth opportunities. MDT employees commonly cited the flexible work environment, commitment to employee growth and development, competitive benefits and empathetic culture as reasons the CUSO is a great place to work. MDT perpetuates a ‘family-first’ philosophy, encouraging employees to prioritize their loved ones and physical and mental health above all.

MDT not only supports its employees but the Detroit-area community as well. This year, MDT’s Social Justice Committee partnered with the Pearls of Service Foundation for the second year in a row to offer two $5,000 scholarships for graduating high school students in the city. MDT’s pride in its community is also demonstrated throughout its company headquarters, which are filled with graffiti artwork from local Detroit artist Antonio “Shades” Agee, highlighting Detroit history.

“Fostering a collaborative, welcoming and fun company culture has always been one of our top priorities which is supported through our consistent recognition from Crain’s Detroit Business,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “The past two and a half years have been tough on our employees both personally and professionally, so we have done all that we can to lead with compassion and provide the flexibility they need. MDT’s success is made possible by our hard-working, creative employees, and we’re proud to foster a culture where every opinion is valued and every voice is heard.”

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

