MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Named to the Inaugural Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions List 2025 by the Financial Times

Compiled in conjunction with Statista, the inaugural list highlights companies with strong and sustained revenue growth over the 10 years to 2023.

The list ranks 300 firms across Europe with the highest disclosed compound annual growth rate between 2013 and 2023. The report notes that the period covered includes watershed world events, including the aftermath of the financial crisis and the invasion of Ukraine, and that the companies on the list were able to sustain growth despite economic concerns across Europe.

MCO CEO Brian Fahey stated, “We’re honored to be recognized by the Financial Times and Statista on the very first list of Europe’s Long-term Growth Champions. As we reflect on the growth journey that took us from a small and scrappy start up to where we are today, we thank our employees for their vision, drive, and dedication, as well as our partners and customers for trusting us with their compliance. We’re looking forward to continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.”

Read the full report and the methodology behind the rankings at ft.com

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. MyComplianceOffice provides firms with a single platform that lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1400+ client companies across 105+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems and towards more strategic compliance. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

