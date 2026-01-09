McGraw Hill to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webcast on February 11, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH), a leading global provider for education solutions from preK-12 through higher education and professional learning, will report fiscal third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The company will host a conference call via webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET and will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the call.

To access the listen only webcast, to view a replay, or to access the earnings release materials, visit the event section of the company’s investor relations website at McGraw Hill, Inc. - Investor Relations.

The conference call live Q&A can be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the earnings call.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

