McAfee Enterprise Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE

McAfee Enterprise SSE Portfolio positioned furthest in entire Magic Quadrant for completeness of vision

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Enterprise Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge” and recognized in the 2022 Critical Capabilities for SSE for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) solution. The Gartner Magic Quadrant report, which evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and on their completeness of vision, positioned the McAfee Enterprise SSE Portfolio furthest among all vendors for completeness of vision in the Magic Quadrant. A complimentary copy is available on the MVISION UCE web site.

MVISION UCE received the highest score amongst all vendors in the Critical Capabilities Report, across each of the use cases being evaluated: secure web and cloud usage, detect and mitigate threats, connecting and securing remote workers, and identifying and protecting sensitive information.

“ We are thrilled to be a Leader in the first ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, in a space that we define as one of the most profound cybersecurity developments of 2021,” said Anand Ramanathan, chief product officer, McAfee Enterprise SSE. “ Our MVISION UCE solution anticipated the need for the SSE framework, providing a comprehensive, converged approach to security. It’s cloud-native, architected for the SSE market and boasts next-gen Secure Web Gateway (SWG), market-leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and the industry’s first data-aware Zero Trust Access Network (ZTNA) solution, empowering cloud and network transformation for enterprise users.”

Introduced as a market category by Gartner, per our view, we believe SSE includes the consolidation of security solutions, including SWG, CASB, ZTNA and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS). These solutions are used to secure access to the web, cloud, and private applications, and enforce data protection and threat protection policies to users and devices located at any corner of the world, from a single, cloud-delivered edge. MVISION UCE features all these critical cloud security technologies, along with Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), enabling comprehensive data and threat protection, along with fast and secure direct-to-internet access for the distributed workforce.

Last year, the McAfee Enterprise SSE portfolio was included in the 2021 Gartner Solution Scorecard for CASB, receiving the highest score at 94 out of 100 against Gartner’s 480-point Solution. It was also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for SWG and for every one of the three years the report published, and a Leader in the 2020 Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” (CASB) and for every one of the four years the report has been published i.e. 2017-2020.

McAfee Enterprise SSE will host a webinar on March 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time for a deep dive into why it was placed as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE.

As of 28, January 2022, McAfee Enterprise is now referred to as the McAfee Enterprise SSE Portfolio.

About McAfee Enterprise SSE Portfolio

The McAfee Enterprise SSE portfolio focuses on securing the hybrid workforce and enabling digital transformation through its MVISION UCE solution. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com/enterprise.

