MaxLinear WAV600 Series-2 Chipset Selected for Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 Certification Test Bed

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced their WAV600 Series-2 Chipset SoCs have been selected as access point test bed devices for the Wi-Fi Alliance® Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ Release 2 certification. The test bed uses a MaxLinear WAV615 and two MaxLinear WAV665 Wi-Fi Transceiver SoCs to enable tri-band interoperability testing at 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.





This chipset delivers on the major features across three bands of the IEEE 802.11ax release 2 standard which further increases the reach, network capacity per user, and battery life of connected client devices. Designed to bring both fast and consistent connectivity in home Wi-Fi routers, gateways, and intelligent range extenders for cable, xDSL, fiber, and consumer retail infrastructure, this solution delivers improvements that benefit residential users.

In today’s related Wi-Fi Alliance release, recent research from IDC Research states that nearly two billion Wi-Fi 6 devices will enter the market just in 2022.

“New disruptive, untethered real-time immersive experiences such as multi-gigabit video, gaming and the demand for low-latency services are driving market demand,” said Doron Tal, vice president, Broadband Access. “MaxLinear continues to lead by engineering chipsets that are easily incorporated into the design for broadband access products and have the features required to enable the full potential of Wi-Fi 6.”

“With global economic value of Wi-Fi expected to reach $5 trillion USD by 2025 and billions of devices shipped each year, Wi-Fi is one of the greatest success stories of the technology era,” said Kevin Robinson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Users depend on Wi-Fi more than ever for streaming services, video conferencing, and online gaming, and as a result there is a significant increase in both downlink and uplink data traffic on Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi Alliance is evolving Wi-Fi 6 certification to meet the needs of advanced applications and power management enhancements as well as expanded multi-user MIMO capabilities in Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 that will help further Wi-Fi’s legacy of success, interoperability, and security.”

The MaxLinear WAV600 Series-2 Chipset empowers next generation broadband platforms to serve this growing market.

The WAV600 Series-2 enables UL-MUMIMO which allows multiple STAs to upload content simultaneously, enabling overall better network performance and user experience especially for gaming, video calling, video conferencing and streaming applications.

In addition to delivering speeds up to 4.8 Gbps, the WAV600 Series-2 further improves performance through support of several novel Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 features: Preamble puncturing which allows enhanced network access in the presence of narrow-band interferers M-BSSID which reduces management and signaling overhead when supporting multiple networks (BSS)

The WAV600 Series-2 supports new low power and sleep mode enhancements, including the new Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 feature Target Wake Time (TWT), Broadcast Target Wake Time and Extended Sleep Time which allows for more optimized sleep/wake schedules for power-critical devices.

The WAV600 Series-2 supports the Uplink Extended Range capability defined in Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 that ensures outdoor station (STA) connections are maintained over a longer distance from an access point and delivers improvements that provide increased coverage in dense, congested environments such as high-rise dwellings (MDUs).

The MaxLinear WAV600 Series-2 chipset includes the following IEEE 802.11ax-2021 compliant Wi-Fi transceiver solutions:

WAV615 – up to 1.14Gbps PHY Throughput, 2.4GHz

WAV665 – up to 4.8Gbps PHY Throughput, 5-7GHz

WAV655 – up to 3Gbps PHY Throughput, 2.4GHz + 5GHz (Concurrent Dual Band)

For more information and technical specifications, visit www.maxlinear.com/wi-fi

About MaxLinear, Inc.



MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

