<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Record net revenue of $290.6 million in Q4, up 2% sequentially and up 17% year-over-year
  • FY22 revenue exceeded $1 billion for the first time in company history
  • Connectivity revenue, led by our Wi-Fi product offering, delivered $105 million in Q4, up 27% sequentially and 99% YoY

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

  • Net revenue was $290.6 million, up 2% sequentially and up 17% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 56.2%, compared to 58.6% in the prior quarter, and 57.2% in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $122.2 million in the fourth quarter 2022, or 42% of net revenue, compared to $115.5 million in the prior quarter, or 40% of net revenue, and $112.4 million in the year-ago quarter, or 45% of net revenue.
  • GAAP income from operations was 14% of revenue, compared to income from operations of 18% in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 12% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $69.4 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $61.8 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $16.0 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.38, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.35 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.6%. This compares to 62.0% in the prior quarter, and 61.7% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.5 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $80.4 million or 28% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $75.9 million or 31% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was 33% of revenue, compared to 34% in the prior quarter, and 31% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.07, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.05 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue was $1.1 billion, up 26% over fiscal 2021.
  • GAAP gross margin was 58.0%, up from 55.6% the prior year, and GAAP net income was $125.0 million, an increase of 198% from $42.0 million for 2021.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6%, up from 60.5% the prior year, and non-GAAP net income was $342.2 million, a 59% increase from $214.6 million for 2021.
  • Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $388.7 million in 2022, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $168.2 million in 2021.

Management Commentary

“In the fourth quarter, we continued our strong execution with revenue up 2% sequentially and up 17% year-over-year, bringing fiscal 2022 revenues to over $1 billion. In particular, in Q4, our Wi-Fi business delivered substantial sequential and year-over-year growth. Our connectivity category almost doubled in Q4 year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set. Our results included strong cash flows from operations of approximately $69 million in Q4 and approximately $389 million for the full year. Over the last two years, we have delivered transformative growth and strong financials while balancing disciplined expense management along with investments in technology innovation. Now, as we enter 2023, we have conviction in our strong long-term growth prospects, owing to our developing technology leadership, accelerating design-win momentum, and expanding target markets, including Wi-Fi, fiber access, wireless and optical infrastructure. We are also looking forward to our pending acquisition of Silicon Motion, and are excited for the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter 2023 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the first quarter 2023 to be approximately $240 million to $260 million. The Company also estimates the following:

  • GAAP gross margin of approximately 55% to 58%;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59% to 62%;
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $113 million to $119 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $80 to $86 million;
  • GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expenses of approximately $4 million; and
  • GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count of 81 to 83 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

MaxLinear will host its fourth quarter financial results conference call today, February 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To access this call, dial US toll free: 1-877-407-3109 / International: 1-201-493-6798. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the MaxLinear website at https://investors.maxlinear.com, and will be archived and available after the call at https://investors.maxlinear.com until February 15, 2023. A replay of the conference call will also be available until February 15, 2023 by dialing US toll free: 1-877-660-6853 / International: 1-201-612-7415 and Conference ID#: 13735369.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for first quarter 2023 revenue, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, interest and other expenses, and diluted share counts; statements concerning the Company’s pending merger with Silicon Motion; and statements regarding potential growth opportunities of our product portfolio and target markets including Wi-Fi, fiber access, wireless and optical infrastructure. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to our proposed merger with Silicon Motion and the risks related to increased indebtedness; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic downturn and high inflation; our ability to obtain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; a significant variance in our operating results or rates of growth; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of February 1, 2023, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2022, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance-based bonus plan for 2021, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2022; (iv) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (v) research and development funded by others; (vi) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (vii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (viii) impairment of intangible assets; (ix) severance and other restructuring charges; (x) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (xi) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2021 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in February 2022. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2022 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, and accretion of discount on contingent consideration or deferred purchase price payments to interest expense.

Research and development funded by others represents proceeds received under contracts for jointly funded R&D projects to develop technology that may be commercialized into a product in the future. Initially such proceeds may not yet be recognized in GAAP results if, pursuant to contract terms, the Company may be required to repay all or a portion of the funds provided by the other party under certain conditions. Management believes it is not probable that it will trigger such conditions. Once such conditions have been resolved, the proceeds are recognized in GAAP results, and accordingly, reversed from non-GAAP results.

Impairment losses are related to abandonment of acquired or purchased intangible assets.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and accordingly we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the first quarter 2023.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release makes reference to a proposed merger involving MaxLinear and Silicon Motion. In connection with the proposed transaction, MaxLinear has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and the SEC has declared effective, a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-265645), that includes a proxy statement of Silicon Motion and a prospectus of MaxLinear.

The proxy statement/prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell MaxLinear securities, and are not soliciting an offer to buy MaxLinear securities in any state where the offer and sale is not permitted.

MAXLINEAR AND SILICON MOTION URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS PROVIDED TO SILICON MOTION SECURITY HOLDERS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain the Registration Statement on Form S-4 free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by MaxLinear (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on MaxLinear’s website at www.maxlinear.com or by contacting MaxLinear’s Investor Relations Department at IR@MaxLinear.com. Copies of documents filed or furnished by Silicon Motion (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on Silicon Motion’s website at https://www.siliconmotion.com or by contacting Silicon Motion’s Investor Relations Department at IR@siliconmotion.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net revenue

$

290,586

 

 

$

285,730

 

 

$

247,889

 

Cost of net revenue

 

127,246

 

 

 

118,242

 

 

 

106,112

 

Gross profit

 

163,340

 

 

 

167,488

 

 

 

141,777

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

73,724

 

 

 

76,437

 

 

 

73,320

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

44,472

 

 

 

38,472

 

 

 

39,120

 

Impairment losses

 

2,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

1,172

 

 

 

631

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

122,179

 

 

 

115,540

 

 

 

112,440

 

Income from operations

 

41,161

 

 

 

51,948

 

 

 

29,337

 

Interest income

 

70

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

32

 

Interest expense

 

(2,292

)

 

 

(2,711

)

 

 

(2,400

)

Other income (expense), net

 

1,774

 

 

 

(4,705

)

 

 

1,510

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

(448

)

 

 

(7,354

)

 

 

(858

)

Income before income taxes

 

40,713

 

 

 

44,594

 

 

 

28,479

 

Income tax provision

 

9,633

 

 

 

16,186

 

 

 

303

 

Net income

$

31,080

 

 

$

28,408

 

 

$

28,176

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.37

 

Diluted

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

78,649

 

 

 

78,436

 

 

 

76,755

 

Diluted

 

82,406

 

 

 

80,060

 

 

 

81,567

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net revenue

 

$

1,120,252

 

 

$

892,398

 

Cost of net revenue

 

 

470,483

 

 

 

396,566

 

Gross profit

 

 

649,769

 

 

 

495,832

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

296,442

 

 

 

278,440

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

168,008

 

 

 

149,943

 

Impairment losses

 

 

2,811

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

2,265

 

 

 

2,204

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

469,526

 

 

 

430,587

 

Income from operations

 

 

180,243

 

 

 

65,245

 

Interest income

 

 

245

 

 

 

78

 

Interest expense

 

 

(9,768

)

 

 

(12,996

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(5,221

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

3,478

 

 

 

764

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(6,045

)

 

 

(17,375

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

174,198

 

 

 

47,870

 

Income tax provision

 

 

49,158

 

 

 

5,901

 

Net income

 

$

125,040

 

 

$

41,969

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

0.55

 

Diluted

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

0.53

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

78,039

 

 

 

76,037

 

Diluted

 

 

80,852

 

 

 

79,679

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

31,080

 

 

$

28,408

 

 

$

28,176

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

18,825

 

 

 

18,457

 

 

 

24,353

 

Impairment losses

 

2,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

 

513

 

 

 

505

 

 

 

416

 

Stock-based compensation

 

23,550

 

 

 

20,131

 

 

 

16,415

 

Deferred income taxes

 

133

 

 

 

15,962

 

 

 

(4,640

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

(3,375

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized holding loss on investments

 

58

 

 

 

5,277

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency and other

 

1,416

 

 

 

(570

)

 

 

250

 

Excess tax benefits on stock based awards

 

(219

)

 

 

(273

)

 

 

(2,046

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

7,101

 

 

 

(41,007

)

 

 

(12,265

)

Inventory

 

5,426

 

 

 

(19,539

)

 

 

(4,249

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(2,168

)

 

 

2,129

 

 

 

(9,301

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(16,574

)

 

 

19,768

 

 

 

(22,283

)

Accrued compensation

 

9,816

 

 

 

10,832

 

 

 

9,746

 

Accrued price protection liability

 

(3,394

)

 

 

6,171

 

 

 

(8,956

)

Lease liabilities

 

(2,955

)

 

 

(2,974

)

 

 

(2,835

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

(2,690

)

 

 

(1,514

)

 

 

3,252

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

69,357

 

 

 

61,766

 

 

 

16,033

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(16,628

)

 

 

(9,119

)

 

 

(12,242

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(744

)

 

 

(5,236

)

 

 

(965

)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(17,372

)

 

 

(15,355

)

 

 

(18,207

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29

)

Repayment of debt

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(75,000

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

1,792

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

2,494

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

(369

)

 

 

(380

)

 

 

(2,068

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,403

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(48,577

)

 

 

(75,299

)

 

 

(35,006

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

2,456

 

 

 

(1,038

)

 

 

(1,636

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

5,864

 

 

 

(29,926

)

 

 

(38,816

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

182,493

 

 

 

212,419

 

 

 

170,554

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

188,357

 

 

$

182,493

 

 

$

131,738

 

MAXLINEAR, INC.

UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

125,040

 

 

$

41,969

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

80,731

 

 

 

91,792

 

Impairment losses

 

 

2,811

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases

 

 

1,975

 

 

 

3,000

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

81,704

 

 

 

59,358

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

23,454

 

 

 

(3,235

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

170

 

 

 

533

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

 

(3,375

)

 

 

 

Unrealized holding loss on investments

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

 

Impairment of leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

 

226

 

Impairment of leased right-of-use assets

 

 

462

 

 

 

429

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

5,221

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency

 

 

(1,829

)

 

 

634

 

Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards

 

 

(9,921

)

 

 

(7,415

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(50,875

)

 

 

(51,690

)

Inventory

 

 

(28,841

)

 

 

(33,689

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

24,186

 

Leased right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

72

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

65,815

 

 

 

12,771

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

42,003

 

 

 

33,595

 

Accrued price protection liability

 

 

73,574

 

 

 

(7,320

)

Lease liabilities

 

 

(11,440

)

 

 

(9,905

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

(5,997

)

 

 

7,701

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

388,726

 

 

 

168,233

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(41,253

)

 

 

(39,176

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(11,184

)

 

 

(7,581

)

Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(40,000

)

Proceeds loaned under notes receivable

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(29,325

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(91,762

)

 

 

(91,757

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

 

 

 

 

 

350,000

 

Payment of debt issuance cost

 

 

 

 

 

(4,173

)

Repayment of debt

 

 

(185,000

)

 

 

(409,813

)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

5,006

 

 

 

8,780

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

 

(28,896

)

 

 

(13,149

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(31,511

)

 

 

(23,548

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(240,401

)

 

 

(91,903

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

56

 

 

 

(2,869

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

56,619

 

 

 

(18,296

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

131,738

 

 

 

150,034

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

188,357

 

 

$

131,738

 

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Leslie Green

Tel: +1 650-312-9060

lgreen@maxlinear.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

McGrath Acquires Vesta Modular and Concurrently Divests Adler Tank Rentals

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vesta transaction strategically accelerates McGrath’s focus on its core Mobile Modular business Non-core Adler Tank business is divested, while the...
Continua a leggere

AbCellera to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 15, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference...
Continua a leggere

AeroVironment, Inc. To Present at the Imperial Capital Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVAV--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Wahid Nawabi,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

McGrath Acquires Vesta Modular and Concurrently Divests Adler Tank Rentals

Business Wire