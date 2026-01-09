MaxLinear, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Conference Participation

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the first quarter 2026:

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Leslie Green

lgreen@maxlinear.com