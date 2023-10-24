Maximus Awarded FEMA Contract for an Outsourced Contact Center Contract Support in Response to Catastrophic Events

Maximus to provide direct support for those impacted by Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that it has been awarded a 120-day call order from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Through this award, Maximus will be providing contact center support for FEMA’s response to catastrophic events.





This latest Outsourced Contact Center call order was awarded due to the scale and severity of the response required for Hawaii after the wildfire that impacted the state, particularly on the island of Maui. The scope of work will also include Maximus assisting Hurricane Idalia survivors and any other natural disasters that impact the country this fall.

Maximus will provide services that include temporary support for incoming calls, data entry for individuals and households impacted by humanitarian events as well as disaster declarations. Additionally, Maximus will provide full agile support services to FEMA, including staff, telephony, and equipment, and a pre-built, customized contact center implementation.

“We are extremely proud to be the recipient of this important call order from FEMA, especially given the events in Hawaii and the anticipation of another active hurricane season this year,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager of Maximus Federal. “The award enables our skilled teams to provide the mission-critical contact center services that thousands of Americans rely on for support during a catastrophe. We couldn’t be more honored to continue our relationship with FEMA by helping it deliver essential relief services.”

As part of our work, Maximus will serve as a force-multiplier for FEMA. The company will augment current FEMA staff with additional contact center teams to ensure that all individuals and households impacted by catastrophic events are supported in a timely manner.

