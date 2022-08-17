Maximus Awarded Contract with Nebraska to Provide Technology Support for Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS)

Maximus Will Help Support Medicaid Providers Through Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, announced it has been awarded a contract to support the modernization of the state of Nebraska’s Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Provider module. The contract, which serves the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid program, furthers a partnership that began in 2015. This initiative will run for approximately six years and is the result of the company’s selection by the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO) ValuePoint for an MMIS-Provider Services Module Master Services Agreement (MSA).

“ This contract is an important milestone for Maximus in our role as the leading supplier of software and services in the Medicaid market,” said Chris Mirro, Senior Vice President, U.S. Services. “ We’ve worked with Nebraska for seven years and have nurtured long-standing partnerships with other states. We’ve earned the trust of our state partners through our commitment and ability to deliver high-quality, effective customer service solutions. The need for government services has increased dramatically since 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our talented team has met and exceeded goals on every challenge.”

Through the NASPO agreement, Maximus offers web-based, self-service tools for providers to electronically enroll Medicaid providers and revalidate record information with automation principles in a cloud-hosted, secure environment. Within this contract, Maximus will be tasked with modernizing, streamlining, and advancing all provider activities in alignment with federal initiatives, including Medicaid Information Technology Architecture (MITA) and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“ What allows Maximus to lead in this market is our unique ability to marry our technology capabilities with an intimate understanding of how government services operate thanks to our long history of working on these programs,” said Mirro. “ Through this new contract, we will help Nebraska manage their program today while utilizing new and emerging technologies to ensure they are prepared for tomorrow by further improving the user experience for every Medicaid provider.”

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

