Maximus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase of 10% to $0.33 per Share

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend $0.33 per share, a 10% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

“Our disciplined capital deployment strategy includes a quarterly dividend that we intend to increase over time as our earnings grow,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This dividend increase reflects our recent earnings growth, as we’ve successfully delivered critical government services while navigating changing government priorities.”

The dividend is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus provides tech-enabled services to government agencies, including innovative business process management and technology solutions, that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "opportunity," "could," "potential," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any statements herein that are not historical facts, including statements about our dividend or future dividends, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025.

