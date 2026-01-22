Maxima’s Agentic AI Accounting Platform Surpasses $255 Billion in Transaction Volume Across 250 Million Records

Maxima’s AI agents have been successfully handling the most complex, and manual accounting tasks from account reconciliations to automated journal entry preparation, and close workflows for AI leaders like Scale AI, Rippling, and Glean with 100.00% accuracy

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxima, the first agentic AI platform for Enterprise accounting automation, today announced that it has processed more than $255 billion in accounting volume across 250 million transactions since launching in late 2025, with 100.00% accuracy. The milestone reflects a fundamental shift in enterprise accounting, as AI agents are now reliably performing core accounting preparation work at a level of precision and consistency that previously required large, specialized teams.

For decades, enterprise accounting has resisted deep automation. The work is quantitative, policy-driven, and evidence-heavy, spanning multiple legal entities, currencies, and accounting books under strict audit and regulatory scrutiny. As a result, even sophisticated finance organizations have continued to rely on spreadsheets, manual data extraction, and human reconciliation to prepare and close the books each month.

In 2025, Maxima customers began moving away from this fragmented, manual model towards an end-to-end automation approach where accounting preparation is handled continuously by AI and agents; with 100% accuracy and auditability.

Across companies including Rippling, Scale AI, and SpotOn, Maxima’s agentic AI platform automated high-volume, high-variance accounting workflows that previously required days or weeks of manual effort. These deployments supported complex environments with multiple entities, currencies, accounting policies, and rigorous internal control and audit requirements.

“Accounting teams are not slow because they lack skill or discipline,” said Yogi Goel, CEO of Maxima. “They’re slow because they’re worn down by having to do the heavy lifting themselves. Preparation work is scattered across systems and compressed into intense month-end spikes, leading to long hours and burnout. We built Maxima to take on that preparation work directly and continuously, so accountants can focus on review, control, and judgment.”

Legacy accounting tools, built in the pre AI era, were designed to simply log the human-prepared work, not to automate it. As a result, automation rates across core accounting workflows have historically remained low. In contrast, throughout 2025, Maxima’s customers recorded a 267% increase in automated journal entries and 1,850% growth in active users as adoption expanded across accounting and finance teams.

These gains translated into measurable operational outcomes, including up to 80% reductions in close cycle time, automation of up to 95% of repetitive preparation work, significantly faster reconciliations, and full auditability and accuracy across automated workflows.

At Rippling , Maxima automated large portions of cash and bank ledger accounting across dozens of entities and accounts, saving Rippling’s accounting team 700 hours every month . Tasks that once required multiple dedicated staff now run continuously throughout the month, allowing the team to close faster without increasing headcount.

, Maxima automated large portions of cash and bank ledger accounting across dozens of entities and accounts, saving Rippling’s accounting team . Tasks that once required multiple dedicated staff now run continuously throughout the month, allowing the team to close faster without increasing headcount. At SpotOn , a payments and software company processing millions of transactions each month, Maxima replaced spreadsheet-driven reconciliations with continuous, transaction-level automation. As a result, the accounting team reduced month-end effort by double digit percent , strengthened controls and audit readiness, and shifted the majority of their time from data exports and cleanup to higher-value analysis.

, a payments and software company processing millions of transactions each month, Maxima replaced spreadsheet-driven reconciliations with continuous, transaction-level automation. As a result, the accounting team , strengthened controls and audit readiness, and shifted the majority of their time from data exports and cleanup to higher-value analysis. At Gorgias, a fast-growing global SaaS company, Maxima shortened the close by seven days by automating cash and flux workflows that previously required hours of manual data manipulation. Leadership now receives reliable financials earlier in the cycle, while the accounting team has avoided adding headcount and reduced costs by approximately $60,000 annually, even as the business scaled more than sixfold.

“The fact that we consolidated more than ten disparate data sources into a single, continuous automated reconciliation process is something we could not have achieved without Maxima,” said Josh Waldron, CAO of Scale AI. “We’re closing two to three days faster with over 98 percent automation. It’s the closest thing to an easy button I’ve ever seen in accounting.”

Maxima’s customers also benefited from accelerated innovation by the Maxima team. In 2025 alone, Maxima shipped more than 200 product updates, a tenfold rate compared to legacy accounting software vendors, and expanded its platform with enterprise-grade controls and new agentic capabilities, including:

Close Checklist Agent: Autonomously executes checklist tasks end to end by coordinating owners, collecting evidence, running workflows, generating journals, and routing outputs for approval.

Autonomously executes checklist tasks end to end by coordinating owners, collecting evidence, running workflows, generating journals, and routing outputs for approval. Flux Analysis Agent : Continuously analyzes movements, detects anomalies at the transaction level, identifies underlying drivers, and produces structured explanations with supporting detail attached.

Continuously analyzes movements, detects anomalies at the transaction level, identifies underlying drivers, and produces structured explanations with supporting detail attached. Reconciliation Rule Agent: Converts plain-language instructions into working reconciliation logic, eliminating complex forms and reducing reliance on tribal knowledge.

For a company founded in mid 2024 and publicly launched in late 2025, the response from the market has been immediate. Within months of launching Maxima’s agentic AI platform, enterprises across industries reported productivity gains that exceeded initial expectations. As enterprises grow more complex and transaction volumes continue to rise, Maxima’s 2025 results point to a new operating model for accounting where preparation work is handled continuously by AI agents, enabling finance teams to focus on review and analysis while delivering faster, more reliable closes.

About Maxima

Maxima is the first agentic AI platform for enterprise accounting, purpose built for enterprise accounting teams to deliver SOX ready, real-time close without uprooting their ERPs. From journal entries to ﬂux analysis, Maxima automates the most painful and error prone workﬂows across the entire record to report operations. Founded in 2024, the company has raised $41M in funding, is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Audacious Ventures, and was recently named by Redpoint as one of the top companies shaping the AI application layer in its inaugural AI64 list. Learn more at www.maxima.ai.

