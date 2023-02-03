<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Max Verstappen Signs With EA Sports™
Max Verstappen Signs With EA Sports™

Two-Time Reigning Formula 1® World Champion to Feature Across EA SPORTS Portfolio

EA SPORTS Brand Added to Verstappen’s 2023 Season Race Helmet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that EA SPORTS™, a leader in interactive sports entertainment, has signed a partnership with back-to-back Formula 1® World Champion Max Verstappen. The agreement will see the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver collaborate with the brand to create content across the EA SPORTS portfolio. The deal also includes sponsorship with Verstappen for the 2023 season, with EA SPORTS branding featuring on the chin of his race helmet.

“Max is a tenacious competitor and true champion who shares a deep love of games and play,” said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand for EA SPORTS & Racing. “As he races into Formula 1 history, we are excited to collaborate with him as one of the best athletes in the world to bring more fans together through our EA SPORTS experiences.”

“Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA SPORTS has always been a big part of my life,” said Max Verstappen. “EA SPORTS is an icon for so many millions of fans, and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season.”

Over the past two seasons, Max Verstappen has become one of the biggest names in the sport. Having won his first FIA Formula One World Championship on the final race of the 2021 season, Max dominated last year, taking the title at the FORMULA 1 HONDA JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2022 with four races to spare.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA, F1 and Formula 1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

