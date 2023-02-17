Mattel Announces 2023 Virtual Investor Presentation

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Presentation to provide a strategic business update and its plans for 2023. The event will be webcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation by management will be webcast on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To view the presentation, log onto the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

Contacts

News Media
Catherine Frymark

catherine.frymark@mattel.com

Securities Analysts
David Zbojniewicz

david.zbojniewicz@mattel.com

