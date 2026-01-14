Mastery of Subject is More Important Than Ever Thanks to Artificial Intelligence

Learn4Life High School students demonstrate an understanding of material after being taught to go deeper with AI

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For 2026, it’s time to say goodbye to the rote memorization in school – repetition-based learning of facts like historical dates, spelling words, state capitals and science terms. Artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay in classrooms and will affect two-thirds of all jobs.1 Rather than avoiding AI, schools like Learn4Life emphasize the mastery of subjects and look for ways to creatively use AI to engage young people.

“Students are already pretty savvy with AI, so we must be careful to not simply assign a book report which can be easily done with AI and nothing is learned,” said John Dugan, who heads up Instructional Technology for Learn4Life public schools. “Teens are more engaged if they can advance quickly in subjects they’re good at, while taking more time to get extra help when they need it. It doesn’t make sense to teach a classroom of 30+ students at the same pace.”

He points out that more than ever, students need to learn best practices for AI and how to use it as a creative partner for brainstorming, bouncing ideas, quick research and even as an after-hours tutor – not as a replacement for learning.

Dugan said that teachers at Learn4Life have been undergoing AI training with best practices and ways to use the technology to promote learning and the development of critical thinking in students.

As an example, Dugan said one history teacher has his students roleplay, such as being a German citizen during World War II and having to understand the choices they must make. An English teacher uses AI to create mini podcasts for each chapter of a book the students are reading. The audio summaries complement their reading which results in better comprehension.

Career Technical Education (CTE) programs are burgeoning in high school and Learn4Life uses AI for real-life role playing. In its certified nursing and dental assistant programs, students take on the role of the patient to better understand the questions and fears they have. For business and retail classes, teachers use AI roleplaying where students must face disgruntled customers and learn to diffuse situations in the workplace.

“For students, we’re adding an AI component to our digital skills classes and later this year will offer an AI literacy course,” said Dugan. “Some schools are using detection programs to catch students using AI, but rather than accuse students of cheating, we’re showing them how their learning can be enhanced with the technology as a tool.”

Are schools reluctant to change their teaching models? According to Dugan, some are, but education is undergoing massive change.

“It’s inevitable and the sooner we embrace it, the faster we can maximize its benefits and avoid the pitfalls,” he said. “We stopped teaching how to use slide rulers once everyone had calculators. Online search engines replaced microfiche, and thankfully, digitized library catalogs have eliminated the study of the Dewey Decimal System. It’s time to focus on helping students learn with all the emerging tools available.”

Mastery of subject matter and teaching students in the way each learns best are core tenants of Learn4life’s personalized learning model. To find out more, please visit learn4life.org.

About Learn4Life

Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public high schools that provide students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 64,000 students through a year-round program, we help them prepare for a future beyond high school. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.

1 Goldman Sachs Global Economics Research (2023)

MEDIA CONTACT

Roxana Janka, Learn4Life

PR@learn4life.org