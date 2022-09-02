Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

On Wednesday, September 14, Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco. The discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Thursday, September 15, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

