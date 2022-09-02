Home Business Wire Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the month of September:

On Wednesday, September 14, Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco. The discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Thursday, September 15, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

Articoli correlati

HelpSystems Acquires Outflank, Further Empowering Customers to Thwart Cyberattacks with Advanced Adversary Simulation Services, Offensive Security Tooling, and Training Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Outflank’s trusted experts run sophisticated attack scenarios supported by a unique SaaS offering that help global businesses pinpoint and...
Continua a leggere

Dahua Technology USA Announces New VU-MORE Color Camera

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DahuaTechCommitted--Dahua Technology USA Inc., a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has launched a new camera...
Continua a leggere

Redfin to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event: Evercore...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

HelpSystems Acquires Outflank, Further Empowering Customers to Thwart Cyberattacks with Advanced Adversary Simulation Services,...

Business Wire