Master Agent and Tech Distributor Jenne, Inc. to Feature Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral at ITExpo in Miami, FL

Visit Jenne’s Booth #522 to Learn More

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AvayaCloudOffice–Jenne, Inc., a leading cloud master agent and distributor of technology products and solutions, will feature Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral at ITExpo, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW, June 22-25, 2021 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Avaya Cloud Office is a leading UCaaS solution that offers enterprises and organizations of all sizes the ability to leverage cloud communications to digitally transform their workforce engagement.

Attendees at ITExpo who visit Jenne’s booth #522 will have the opportunity to experience a live demonstration of Avaya Cloud Office and learn about its newest features that were announced by Avaya on June 9, 2021. These features fall into three key customer benefit areas, including making migration to cloud communications easier; allowing new ways to connect over video; and global expansion capabilities.

Jenne also will be featuring Avaya phones and devices including:

Avaya J100 IP Phones, the latest generation of IP phones which are optimized for Avaya and select non-Avaya OpenSIP devices, as well as Avaya Cloud Office.

Avaya B100 Conference Phones that meet any business conferencing need.

Avaya Vantage Device, which represents the first major evolutionary change to the desktop communications device.

Avaya HC Huddle Cameras, which are great for enabling small to medium meeting rooms and enhanced for work at home.

Avaya Collaboration Unit CU360, a perfect solution for huddle rooms, as well as for Healthcare, Law Enforcement and Hospitality customers.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. Jenne has been recognized by Avaya as its Cloud Partner of the Year. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

