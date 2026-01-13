Massachusetts Leaders Convene Cross-Sector Roundtable on AI Ethics, Trust, and Innovation

Business, government, civil liberties, and higher education leaders gather at the State House to explore how Massachusetts can lead responsibly as AI reshapes everyday life

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concern. It is already shaping how residents access public services, how students learn, how employers hire, and how institutions make decisions that affect people's lives.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Senator Michael O. Moore will host a cross-sector roundtable at the Massachusetts State House focused on a timely and pressing question: How can innovation in artificial intelligence continue to advance while trust, transparency, and human judgment remain at the center?

The discussion brings together leaders from government, business, civil liberties, and higher education to engage in a focused, good-faith dialogue about how AI is showing up in everyday life across the Commonwealth and what responsible leadership looks like as these technologies accelerate.

"As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in how people experience government, education, and opportunity, it's important that policymakers listen carefully to those building, using, and studying these technologies," said Senator Moore. "This roundtable is about creating space for that dialogue, so innovation continues in ways the public can understand and trust."

Why This Conversation, Why Now

As federal guidance on artificial intelligence continues to evolve, states are increasingly responsible for how these technologies are implemented in practice. Massachusetts has long paired innovation with public purpose, serving as a national leader in education, research, and technology-driven growth.

This roundtable reflects that tradition by bringing together perspectives that do not often sit in the same room with the goal of building shared understanding before positions harden and policy paths are defined.

The session is convened in partnership with Human Edge™, a collaborative initiative founded by Strategic Growth & Innovation, LLC, that connects higher education, industry, and civic leaders around responsible and human-centered AI adoption.

"Ethics and innovation are often framed as being in tension, but in practice they are deeply connected," said Shauna Conway, Founder of Human Edge and Strategic Growth & Innovation. "When people understand how AI is used and why decisions are made, trust grows. This conversation is about bringing leaders together across sectors to explore how Massachusetts can continue to lead with both innovation and integrity."

Who Will Be in the Room

Participants represent five sectors with distinct responsibilities as AI becomes more embedded in daily life, including:

Elizabeth Mahoney, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs, Massachusetts High Technology Council

Gideon Epstein, Technology for Liberty Policy Counsel, ACLU of Massachusetts

Yunus Telliel, Assistant Professor, Humanities and Arts Department, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Secretary Jason Snyder, Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, Commonwealth CIO

Tepring Piquado, Chief Executive Officer, National Science Policy Network

The Approach

Rather than advancing specific policy proposals, the roundtable is designed as a facilitated dialogue focused on listening, learning, and surfacing shared principles. Topics include transparency in AI use, human oversight in high-impact decisions, accountability aligned with existing laws, and cross-sector collaboration to sustain public trust.

The discussion will be framed and moderated by Conway, who brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of technology strategy, governance, and implementation across public and private organizations, including service as a Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer.

Looking Ahead

Following the session, a summary brief capturing key themes and insights will be shared with participants and the Senator's office to support continued dialogue and future consideration.

This roundtable is intended as a starting point, not a conclusion, as Massachusetts' leadership in artificial intelligence continues to evolve through thoughtful dialogue, principled experimentation, and shared responsibility.

About Human Edge

Human Edge™ is a collaborative initiative founded by Strategic Growth & Innovation, LLC that brings together higher education, industry, and civic leaders to advance responsible, human-centered approaches to artificial intelligence and innovation.

