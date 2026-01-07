Masimo to Present in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that its management will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Masimo website at www.masimo.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2025 Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

Investor Contact: Eli Kammerman

(949) 297-7077

ekammerman@masimo.com

Media Contact: Evan Lamb

(949) 396-3376

elamb@masimo.com