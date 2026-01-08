martini.ai Unifies Document Upload and Credit Research in Its AI-Powered Assistant

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RajivBhat--martini.ai, a leader in AI-driven credit risk analysis, today announced a major update to its corporate credit research assistant, now allowing users to upload financial statements and receive instant, AI-generated credit insights directly within the chat. The new integration combines martini.ai’s Financials Agent with its AI-powered Research Assistant, creating the most comprehensive real-time platform for analyzing credit risk and financial health.

“We’ve combined two of our most powerful tools, financial analysis and conversational research, into one seamless workflow,” said Rajiv Bhat, CEO of martini.ai. “Now users can upload financials, ask questions, and get full credit risk assessments instantly, all in the same chat.”

AI That Reads Financials, Explains Risks, and Answers in Real Time

The integration transforms how professionals interact with corporate credit data. Users can upload 10-Ks, financial statements, or credit memos, and the assistant automatically extracts key metrics, including leverage, liquidity and profitability, before generating a detailed credit score and analysis. Through natural-language chat, users can then explore those insights, compare companies, or ask follow-up questions across sectors, trends and risk drivers.

Using martini.ai’s proprietary knowledge graph and graph attention networks, the assistant brings together real-time credit risk estimates for more than 3.5 million companies. These models pull in news signals, quantitative estimates, financial filings, and other documents, then weigh and connect that information to build a fuller understanding of a company’s credit profile. By combining all of these sources inside a single reasoning layer, the assistant can explain how each signal influences the final assessment and provide credit insights that are both current and easy to trace.

Instant Credit Risk Analysis Without the Manual Work

Traditionally, analysts spend hours reviewing financial filings to compute ratios, assess leverage, and benchmark peers. martini.ai’s unified assistant automates that process, delivering:

Instant document analysis: Upload a filing to extract financials and generate an AI-calibrated credit score.

Conversational insights: Ask questions about metrics, risk factors, or comparable companies directly in chat.

Dynamic benchmarking: See how a company’s credit profile stacks up against peers and industry averages.

Built-in transparency: All data and sources are clearly cited for user verification.

The integration provides analysts, lenders and investors a faster, smarter and more intuitive way to analyze corporate credit risk, whether evaluating a single borrower or managing an entire portfolio.

Empowering Transparency in the $10 Trillion Corporate Credit Market

This update continues martini.ai’s mission to open access and transparency across global credit markets. With daily-updated ratings, sector analytics, and now instant document-driven insights, martini.ai offers the only free, real-time credit intelligence platform built for institutional-grade analysis.

“Credit professionals shouldn’t have to choose between speed and accuracy,” added Bhat. “By merging document analysis with interactive research, we’re giving them both with full transparency and explainability built in.”

About martini.ai

martini.ai is an AI-native credit analytics platform used by lenders, investors, trade finance teams, and risk managers to assess and monitor the financial health of private and public companies. Powered by a proprietary knowledge graph and agent-based AI tools, the platform provides real-time credit ratings, probability of default curves, and financial risk modeling, enabling smarter decisions across private credit, trade finance, and corporate due diligence. Learn more and try the public tools at www.martini.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

