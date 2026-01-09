Marqeta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 24, 2026

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Mike Milotich, Chief Executive Officer and Patti Kangwankij, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from Marqeta’s investor relations website at https://investors.marqeta.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

