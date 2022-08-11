Marqeta Second Quarter Net Revenue Jumps 53 Percent Year Over Year, Highlighting Customer Strength and New Innovation

The global modern card issuer generated net revenue of $187 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 53 percent year-over-year, with 53 percent growth in second quarter total processing volume and a 66 percent increase in gross profit.

Total processing volume (TPV) was $40 billion for the quarter, with net revenue of $187 million. Both figures represent an increase of 53% from the same quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $78 million during the quarter, an increase of 66% year over year, resulting in a gross margin of 42%. GAAP net loss was $45 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Marqeta’s platform continues to enable customers across many different verticals to build products on the cutting edge of payments, and serve as an accelerator for their growth. Our second quarter results are testament to that breadth and depth, as we again launched new products and bought on major new customers globally,” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta.

Recent Business Updates:

Marqeta highlighted several recent business updates that demonstrate its current business momentum:

Marqeta announced a partnership with Western Union in Europe. The company integrated Marqeta into its next generation real-time, multi-currency digital wallet and digital banking platform, which allows Western Union’s full remittance service to be offered online, with funds disbursed to a physical or virtual debit card.

Marqeta announced a significant expansion to its credit platform with over 40 new credit APIs that will enable our customers to design, test, and launch differentiated credit card experiences. These enhancements will provide its customers with greater flexibility and control than legacy credit solutions, with customers also having the option to leverage First National Bank of Omaha’s leading program management and banking capabilities.

Marqeta was named as the payment processor of choice by Mastercard Prepaid Management Services for Opal Plus, a new transit program in Australia launched by Transport for NSW. This will allow subscribers to plan, book, and pay for a tailored commuter experience directly from their mobile device, and shows the adaptability of the Marqeta platform to service an ever-broadening array of use cases.

Operating Highlights

In thousands, except percentages and per share



data. % change is calculated over the



comparable prior-year period (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, % Change Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial metrics: Net revenue $ 186,678 $ 122,266 53 % $ 352,780 $ 230,249 53 % Gross profit $ 78,049 $ 46,975 66 % $ 152,775 $ 96,832 58 % Gross margin 42 % 38 % 43 % 42 % Net loss $ (44,688 ) $ (68,554 ) 35 % $ (105,286 ) $ (81,392 ) (29 )% Net loss margin (24 )% (56 )% (30 )% (35 )% Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) 72 % $ (0.19 ) $ (0.44 ) 57 % Key operating metric and Non-GAAP financial measures: Total Processing Volume (TPV) (in millions) 1 $ 40,457 $ 26,520 53 % $ 77,083 $ 50,518 53 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ (10,225 ) $ (10,637 ) 4 % $ (20,678 ) $ (8,990 ) (130 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 (5 )% (9 )% (6 ) % (4 )%

1 TPV represents the total dollar amount of payments processed through our platform, net of returns and chargebacks. We believe that TPV is a key indicator of the market adoption of our platform, growth of our brand, growth of our customers’ businesses and scale of our business. 2 See “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of the net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Net revenue increased by $64 million, or 53% year-over-year, rising to $187 million from $122 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting from a 53% increase in TPV year-over-year.

Gross profit increased by 66% year-over-year, rising to $78 million, from $47 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to our TPV growth. Gross margin was 42% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss decreased by $24 million to $45 million in the quarter. Our increase in gross profit was offset in part by increases in compensation, benefits and technology expenses as we continued our investment in our people and platform.

Total Processing Volume increased by 53% year-over-year, rising to $40 billion from $27 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was ($10) million, remained flat year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (5%) in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Guidance

The following summarizes Marqeta’s guidance for the third quarter of 2022:

Third Quarter 2022 Net Revenue Growth 36 – 38% Gross Profit Margin 43- 44% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) Negative 8-9% (1) See “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and for information regarding non-availability of a forward reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Marqeta’s quarterly guidance; statements regarding Marqeta’s business plans, business strategy and the continued success and growth of our customers; statements and expectations regarding Marqeta’s partnerships, new product introductions, and product capabilities; and statements made by Marqeta’s Founder and CEO. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of uncertainties related to the global COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies on U.S. and global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our platform, sales cycles and customer retention; the risk that Marqeta is unable to further attract, retain, diversify, and expand its customer base; the risk that Marqeta is unable to drive increased TPV on its platform; the risk that consumers and customers will not perceive the benefits of Marqeta’s products as Marqeta expects; the risk that Marqeta’s technology platform, including hosted solutions, do not operate as intended resulting in system outages; the risk that Marqeta will not be able to achieve the cost structure that Marqeta currently expects; the risk that Marqeta’s solution will not achieve the expected market acceptance; the risk that competition could reduce expected demand for Marqeta’s services; the risk that changes in the regulatory landscape adversely affects the gross interchange or other revenue Marqeta earns or adversely affects the bank and network costs Marqeta incurs; the risk that Marqeta may be unable to maintain relationships with Issuing Banks and Card Networks; general economic conditions in either domestic or international markets, including conditions resulting from geopolitical uncertainty and instability or war, including, the direct and indirect effects of the significant military action against Ukraine launched by Russia on U.S. and global economies, our business, results of operations, financial condition, and demand for our platform; and the risk that Marqeta may be subject to additional risks such as inflation or currency fluctuations due to its international business activities. Detailed information about these risks and other factors that could potentially affect Marqeta’s business, financial condition and results of operations are included in the “Risk Factors” disclosed in Marqeta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in Marqeta’s periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta’s website at http://investors.marqeta.com.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclosure Information

Investors and others should note that Marqeta announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Marqeta also uses social media to communicate with its customers and the public about Marqeta, its products and services and other matters relating to its business and market. It is possible that the information Marqeta posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Marqeta encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Marqeta to review the information we post on social media channels including the Marqeta Twitter feed (@Marqeta), the Marqeta Instagram page (@lifeatmarqeta), the Marqeta Facebook page, and the Marqeta LinkedIn page. These social media channels may be updated from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

About Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 39 countries globally.

Marqeta® is a registered trademark of Marqeta, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 186,678 $ 122,266 $ 352,780 $ 230,249 Costs of revenue 108,629 75,291 200,005 133,417 Gross profit 78,049 46,975 152,775 96,832 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 97,868 97,755 198,216 144,658 Technology 13,154 7,569 24,538 13,195 Professional services 5,794 3,831 10,564 8,028 Occupancy 1,148 907 2,263 1,993 Depreciation and amortization 921 874 1,900 1,781 Marketing and advertising 886 495 1,445 990 Other operating expenses 4,995 3,530 9,838 4,825 Total operating expenses 124,766 114,961 248,764 175,470 Loss from operations (46,717 ) (67,986 ) (95,989 ) (78,638 ) Other income (expense), net 1,802 (481 ) (9,875 ) (2,648 ) Loss before income tax expense (44,915 ) (68,467 ) (105,864 ) (81,286 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (227 ) 87 (578 ) 106 Net loss $ (44,688 ) $ (68,554 ) $ (105,286 ) $ (81,392 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 544,704,146 234,669,664 543,524,008 183,784,697

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,220,273 $ 1,247,581 Restricted cash 7,800 7,800 Marketable securities 444,873 452,875 Accounts receivable, net 8,109 13,187 Settlements receivable, net 10,433 11,266 Network incentives receivable 13,266 30,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,642 35,617 Total current assets 1,743,396 1,798,725 Property and equipment, net 8,643 9,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,185 11,296 Equity method investment 7,875 8,384 Other assets 6,831 2,286 Total assets $ 1,776,930 $ 1,830,378 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 901 $ 2,693 Revenue share payable 117,087 121,179 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 110,517 114,096 Total current liabilities 228,505 237,968 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,786 12,427 Other liabilities 3,082 6,557 Total liabilities 242,373 256,952 Stockholders’ equity : Preferred stock — — Common stock 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 2,067,435 1,993,055 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,193 ) (2,230 ) Accumulated deficit (522,739 ) (417,453 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,534,557 1,573,426 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,776,930 $ 1,830,378

Marqeta, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (105,286 ) $ (81,392 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,900 1,781 Share-based compensation expense 72,153 66,928 Non-cash operating leases expense 1,111 1,058 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 338 716 Impairment of other financial instruments 11,616 — Other 326 2,974 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,067 2,416 Settlements receivable 833 3,269 Network incentives receivable 17,133 (17,415 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,982 ) 354 Accounts payable (1,609 ) (18 ) Revenue share payable (4,092 ) 3,824 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,987 ) 22,738 Operating lease liabilities (1,464 ) (1,420 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (23,943 ) 5,813 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (868 ) (1,096 ) Purchases of marketable securities (12,999 ) (13,145 ) Maturities of marketable securities 12,900 57,188 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (967 ) 42,947 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions — 1,319,809 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercised stock options 3,407 2,539 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 2,775 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (8,580 ) (10,273 ) Payment of deferred offering costs — (1,981 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,398 ) 1,310,094 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,308 ) 1,358,854 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash- Beginning of period 1,255,381 228,233 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period $ 1,228,073 $ 1,587,087

Marqeta, Inc. Financial and Operating Highlights (in thousands, except per share data or as noted) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Year over



Year Change



Q2’22 vs Q2’21 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Operating performance: Net revenue $ 186,678 $ 166,102 $ 155,414 $ 131,511 $ 122,266 53 % Costs of revenue 108,629 91,376 79,615 72,438 75,291 44 % Gross profit 78,049 74,726 75,799 59,073 46,975 66 % Gross margin 42 % 45 % 49 % 45 % 38 % 4 pps Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 97,868 100,348 88,995 84,462 97,755 — % Technology 13,154 11,384 11,143 9,299 7,569 74 % Professional services 5,794 4,770 5,712 4,703 3,831 51 % Occupancy and equipment 1,148 1,115 1,097 1,091 907 27 % Depreciation and amortization 921 979 967 786 874 5 % Marketing and advertising 886 559 804 490 495 79 % Other operating expenses 4,995 4,843 4,811 3,880 3,530 42 % Total operating expenses 124,766 123,998 113,529 104,711 114,961 9 % Loss from operations (46,717 ) (49,272 ) (37,730 ) (45,638 ) (67,986 ) (31 )% Other income (expense), net 1,802 (11,677 ) 142 (57 ) (481 ) (475 )% Loss before income tax expense (44,915 ) (60,949 ) (37,588 ) (45,695 ) (68,467 ) (34 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (227 ) (351 ) (781 ) 35 87 (361 )% Net loss $ (44,688 ) $ (60,598 ) $ (36,807 ) $ (45,730 ) $ (68,554 ) (35 )% Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) (72 )% TPV (in millions) $ 40,457 $ 36,626 $ 33,046 $ 27,569 $ 26,520 53 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,225 ) $ (10,453 ) $ 1,162 $ (4,939 ) $ (10,637 ) (4 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (5 )% (6 )% 1 % (4 )% (9 )% 4 pps Financial condition: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,220,273 $ 1,197,257 $ 1,247,581 $ 1,260,220 $ 1,579,287 (23 )% Restricted cash $ 7,800 $ 7,800 $ 7,800 $ 7,800 $ 7,800 — % Marketable securities $ 444,873 $ 447,046 $ 452,875 $ 408,954 $ 105,053 323 % Total assets $ 1,776,930 $ 1,793,483 $ 1,830,378 $ 1,783,142 $ 1,780,324 — % Total liabilities $ 242,373 $ 249,851 $ 256,952 $ 209,802 $ 194,338 25 % Stockholders’ equity $ 1,534,557 $ 1,543,632 $ 1,573,426 $ 1,573,340 $ 1,585,986 (3 )%

pps = percentage points

Marqeta, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures



(in thousands)



(unaudited)

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Marqeta considers Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted operating expenses as supplemental measures of the company’s performance that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; legal, financial, and tax due diligence costs related to potential acquisitions; income tax expense (benefit); and other expense (income) net, which consists of changes in the fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities (for periods prior to the IPO), realized foreign currency gains and losses, interest income from our marketable securities, our share of equity method investments’ profit or loss, and impairment of equity method investments or other financial instruments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results, including our operating efficiencies, from period to period. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into our calculation of certain annual employee bonus plans.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. This measure is used by management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating efficiency.

We define Adjusted operating expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; payroll tax related to share-based compensation; and legal, financial, and tax due diligence costs related to potential acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted operating expenses should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net loss, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company’s liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Marqeta does, which limits its usefulness in comparing Marqeta’s financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows Marqeta’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net revenue $ 186,678 $ 122,266 $ 352,780 $ 230,249 GAAP net loss $ (44,688 ) $ (68,554 ) $ (105,286 ) $ (81,392 ) GAAP net loss margin (24 )% (56 )% (30 )% (35 )% GAAP total operating expenses $ 124,766 $ 114,961 $ 248,764 $ 175,470 GAAP net loss $ (44,688 ) $ (68,554 ) $ (105,286 ) $ (81,392 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 921 874 1,900 1,781 Share-based compensation expense 35,148 55,536 72,153 66,928 Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation 423 939 1,258 939 Other expense (income), net (1,802 ) 481 9,875 2,648 Income tax expense (benefit) (227 ) 87 (578 ) 106 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,225 ) $ (10,637 ) $ (20,678 ) $ (8,990 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5 )% (9 )% (6 )% (4 )% GAAP Total operating expenses $ 124,766 $ 114,961 $ 248,764 $ 175,470 Depreciation and amortization expense 921 874 1,900 1,781 Share-based compensation expense 35,148 55,536 72,153 66,928 Payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation 423 939 1,258 939 Adjusted operating expenses $ 88,274 $ 57,612 $ 173,453 $ 105,822

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure for the third quarter of 2022 is not available due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the items as such items cannot be reasonably predicted and could be significant. Because of those challenges, reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

