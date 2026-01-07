MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics for December and Fourth Quarter 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for December 2025 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.1
Select Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights* (See tables 1-1C and table 2)
Our new initiatives continued to show strong year-over-year progress across the client-initiated, portfolio trading and dealer-initiated channels.
Client-Initiated Channel
- 29% growth in block trading average daily volume (“ADV”), with strong growth across U.S. credit (+21%), record emerging markets (+41%) and eurobonds (+43%).
Portfolio Trading Channel
- 41% increase in total portfolio trading ADV to a record $1.5 billion, with record U.S. high-yield portfolio trading ADV of $368 million and record emerging markets portfolio trading ADV of $118 million.
- Our estimated market share of U.S. credit portfolio trading was a record 20.6%, compared to 16.2% in the prior year, and 19.1% in 3Q25. Record U.S. credit portfolio trading estimated market share in the quarter was driven in part by record U.S. high-yield estimated market share in December 2025 of 27.7%.
Dealer-Initiated Channel
- 32% increase in dealer-initiated ADV to $1.8 billion, consisting of a 20% increase in Dealer RFQ ADV and an 185% increase in Mid-X ADV. Our Mid-X protocol in U.S. credit surpassed $3.0 billion in trading volume in December 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Variable Transaction Fees Per Million1 (See table 1D)
- The decline in total credit FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was driven principally by protocol mix, partially offset by the higher duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade. Total credit FPM in December 2025 was flat month-over-month compared to November 2025.
- The increase in total rates FPM both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter was driven by the impact of product mix.
*All comparisons versus fourth quarter 2024 unless noted.
Table 1: MarketAxess ADV
Month
% Change
Quarter
% Change
Dec-25
Nov-25
Dec-24
MoM
YoY
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
QoQ
YoY
MKTX ADV ($ millions)
Credit
U.S. High-Grade (incl. SD PT)2
$
6,275
$
7,763
$
5,949
(19
)
%
5
%
$
7,035
$
6,783
$
6,578
4
%
7
%
U.S. High-Grade (excl. SD PT)2
6,043
7,594
5,921
(20
)
2
6,848
6,558
6,454
4
6
U.S. High-Yield (incl. SD PT)2
1,591
1,791
1,222
(11
)
30
1,749
1,557
1,378
12
27
U.S. High-Yield (excl. SD PT)2
1,391
1,622
1,219
(14
)
14
1,543
1,347
1,345
15
15
Emerging Markets
3,515
4,265
2,869
(18
)
23
3,986
3,803
3,459
5
15
Eurobonds
2,003
2,741
1,619
(27
)
24
2,407
2,196
2,001
10
20
Other Credit Products3
594
586
657
1
(10
)
597
631
624
(5
)
(4
)
Municipal Bonds
593
585
656
1
(10
)
597
630
620
(5
)
(4
)
Total MKTX Credit ADV (excl. SD PT)2
$
13,546
$
16,808
$
12,285
(19
)
10
$
15,381
$
14,535
$
13,883
6
11
Rates
U.S. Government Bonds
$
19,406
$
22,966
$
18,735
(16
)
%
4
%
$
21,819
$
23,130
$
25,952
(6
)
%
(16
)
%
Agencies and Other Government Bonds
620
715
1,017
(13
)
(39
)
686
1,166
1,195
(41
)
(43
)
Total MKTX Rates ADV
$
20,026
$
23,681
$
19,752
(15
)
1
$
22,505
$
24,296
$
27,147
(7
)
(17
)
Total MKTX Trading ADV
$
33,572
$
40,489
$
32,037
(17
)
5
$
37,886
$
38,831
$
41,030
(2
)
(8
)
U.S. Trading Days4
22
18
21
62
64
62
U.K. Trading Days4
21
20
20
64
65
64
Table 1A: Market ADV
Month
% Change
Quarter
% Change
Dec-25
Nov-25
Dec-24
MoM
YoY
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
QoQ
YoY
MARKET ADV ($ millions)
Credit
U.S. High-Grade TRACE
$
32,493
$
41,114
$
30,344
(21
)
%
7
%
$
37,240
$
37,028
$
34,986
1
%
6
%
U.S. High-Yield TRACE
10,112
12,279
8,294
(18
)
22
11,563
11,348
10,061
2
15
Total U.S. Credit TRACE
42,605
53,393
38,638
(20
)
10
48,803
48,375
45,047
1
8
Municipal Bonds MSRB
9,555
9,457
9,630
1
(1
)
9,686
10,908
8,755
(11
)
11
Rates
U.S. Government Bonds TRACE
$
944,841
$
1,091,150
$
832,181
(13
)
%
14
%
$
1,006,294
$
1,006,577
$
926,037
(0
)
%
9
%
Agency TRACE
3,454
3,449
3,294
0
5
3,548
4,177
3,897
(15
)
(9
)
U.S. Trading Days4
22
18
21
62
64
62
U.K. Trading Days4
21
20
20
64
65
64
Table 1B: Estimated Market Share
Month
Bps Change
Quarter
% Change
Dec-25
Nov-25
Dec-24
MoM
YoY
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
QoQ
YoY
MKTX ESTIMATED MARKET SHARE (%)
U.S. High-Grade
% of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (incl. SD PT)2
19.3
%
18.9
%
19.6
%
+40
bps
(30)
bps
18.9
%
18.3
%
18.8
%
+60
bps
+10
bps
% of U.S. High-Grade TRACE (excl. SD PT)2
18.6
%
18.5
%
19.5
%
+10
(90)
18.4
%
17.7
%
18.4
%
+70
-
U.S. High-Yield
% of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (incl. SD PT)2
15.7
%
14.6
%
14.7
%
+110
bps
+100
bps
15.1
%
13.7
%
13.7
%
+140
bps
+140
bps
% of U.S. High-Yield TRACE (excl. SD PT)2
13.8
%
13.2
%
14.7
%
+60
(90)
13.3
%
11.9
%
13.4
%
+140
(10)
Other Credit Products
% of Municipal Bonds MSRB
6.2
%
6.2
%
6.8
%
-
bps
(60)
bps
6.2
%
5.8
%
7.1
%
+40
bps
(90)
bps
Rates
% of U.S. Government Bonds TRACE
2.1
%
2.1
%
2.3
%
-
bps
(20)
bps
2.2
%
2.3
%
2.8
%
(10)
bps
(60)
bps
Table 1C: Strategic Priorities ADV2
Month
% Change
Quarter
% Change
Dec-25
Nov-25
Dec-24
MoM
YoY
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
QoQ
YoY
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES ADV ($ millions)
Client-Initiated Channel
U.S. Credit Block Trading
$
2,298
$
3,245
$
2,108
(29
)
%
9
%
$
2,811
$
2,589
$
2,330
9
%
21
%
Emerging Markets Block Trading
1,494
1,954
1,004
(24
)
49
1,687
1,553
1,194
9
41
Eurobonds Block Trading
291
532
195
(45
)
49
425
364
297
17
43
Portfolio Trading Channel
Total MKTX Portfolio Trading
$
1,541
$
1,364
$
1,002
13
%
54
%
$
1,491
$
1,375
$
1,060
8
%
41
%
Total MKTX U.S. Credit Portfolio Trading
1,200
1,003
825
20
45
1,146
1,140
796
1
44
Total U.S. Credit TRACE Portfolio Trading
5,206
5,685
4,950
(8
)
5
5,555
5,962
4,929
(7
)
13
Dealer-Initiated Channel
Total Dealer Initiated (DRFQ & Mid-X)
$
1,602
$
1,916
$
1,088
(16
)
%
47
%
$
1,755
$
1,516
$
1,334
16
%
32
%
Other
Open Trading
$
4,382
$
5,370
$
3,642
(18
)
%
20
%
$
4,939
$
4,349
$
4,130
14
%
20
%
AxessIQ
160
170
135
(6
)
19
164
163
147
1
12
U.S. Trading Days4
22
18
21
62
64
62
U.K. Trading Days4
21
20
20
64
65
64
Table 1D: Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)1
Month
% Change
Quarter
% Change
Dec-25
Nov-25
Dec-24
MoM
YoY
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
QoQ
YoY
AVG. VARIABLE TRANS. FEE PER MILLION (FPM)
Total Credit
$
138
$
138
$
148
0
%
(7
)
%
$
138
$
140
$
150
(1
)
%
(8
)
%
Total Rates
4.79
4.52
4.14
6
16
4.72
4.21
4.31
12
10
1
The FPM for total credit and total rates for December 2025 and 4Q25 is preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.
2
“SD PT” is defined as single-dealer portfolio trades. The Company is currently highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.
3
“Other Credit Products” includes municipal bonds, leveraged loans, convertible bonds and structured products.
4
The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
General Notes Regarding the Data Presented
Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for the Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms, products or services; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted cybersecurity breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our use of open-source software; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our tax filing positions; the effects of climate change or other sustainability risks that could affect our operations or reputation; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; our exposure to financial institutions by holding cash in excess of federally insured limits; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Approximately 2,100 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. Our automated and algorithmic trading solutions, combined with our integrated and actionable data offerings, help our clients make faster, better-informed decisions on when and how to trade on our platform. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on X @MarketAxess.
Table 2: Trading Volume Detail
Month Ended December 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2025
2024
% Change
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Credit
High-grade
$
132,950
$
6,043
$
124,334
$
5,921
7
%
2
%
High-yield
30,610
1,391
25,598
1,219
20
14
Emerging markets
77,319
3,515
60,240
2,869
28
23
Eurobonds
42,062
2,003
32,380
1,619
30
24
Other credit
13,067
594
13,800
657
(5
)
(10
)
Total credit trading1
296,008
13,546
256,352
12,285
15
10
Rates
U.S. government bonds2
426,932
19,406
393,430
18,735
9
4
Agency and other government bonds1
13,087
620
20,414
1,017
(36
)
(39
)
Total rates trading
440,019
20,026
413,844
19,752
6
1
Total trading
$
736,027
$
33,572
$
670,196
$
32,037
10
5
Number of U.S. Trading Days3
22
21
Number of U.K. Trading Days4
21
20
Quarter Ended December 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2025
2024
% Change
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Credit
High-grade
$
424,563
$
6,848
$
400,129
$
6,454
6
%
6
%
High-yield
95,650
1,543
83,373
1,345
15
15
Emerging markets
247,140
3,986
214,439
3,459
15
15
Eurobonds
154,061
2,407
128,064
2,001
20
20
Other credit
37,086
597
38,698
624
(4
)
(4
)
Total credit trading1
958,500
15,381
864,703
13,883
11
11
Rates
U.S. government bonds2
1,352,808
21,819
1,608,995
25,952
(16
)
(16
)
Agency and other government bonds1
43,787
686
76,221
1,195
(43
)
(43
)
Total rates trading
1,396,595
22,505
1,685,216
27,147
(17
)
(17
)
Total trading
$
2,355,095
$
37,886
$
2,549,919
$
41,030
(8
)
(8
)
Number of U.S. Trading Days3
62
62
Number of U.K. Trading Days4
64
64
Year-to-Date Ended December 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2025
2024
% Change
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Volume
ADV
Credit
High-grade
$
1,786,664
$
7,175
$
1,711,275
$
6,845
4
%
5
%
High-yield
376,772
1,513
334,761
1,339
13
13
Emerging markets
979,903
3,935
859,412
3,438
14
14
Eurobonds
605,623
2,403
508,093
2,008
19
20
Other credit
153,869
617
135,975
543
13
14
Total credit trading1
3,902,831
15,643
3,549,516
14,173
10
10
Rates
U.S. government bonds2
6,322,098
25,390
5,511,045
22,044
15
15
Agency and other government bonds1
272,951
1,084
227,614
902
20
20
Total rates trading
6,595,049
26,474
5,738,659
22,946
15
15
Total trading
$
10,497,880
$
42,117
$
9,288,175
$
37,119
13
13
Number of U.S. Trading Days3
249
250
Number of U.K. Trading Days4
252
253
1
Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.
2
Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.
3
The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
4
The number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
Contacts
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Stephen Davidson
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 212 813 6313
sdavidson2@marketaxess.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Marisha Mistry
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 917 267 1232
mmistry@marketaxess.com