Marker Trax Strengthens Commitment to Quality-Assurance, Enlists Services of Enterprise-Grade Testing Company Applause

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marker Trax has enlisted the services of enterprise-grade testing and digital quality company Applause, to further refine its industry-defining digital casino marker technology.

Working with the experts at Applause, Marker Trax will receive the most technologically advanced quality assurance testing (QAT) metrics to further optimize its product, and will also benefit from Applause’s team of real-world testers who will report on all aspects of the Marker Trax experience, including providing video documentation of all enrollment attempts and real-time feedback to allow Marker Trax to benchmark user experiences.

“We’ve redefined the digital payments sector at Marker Trax, and a key reason behind our success is that we consistently optimize and improve the technology,” said Marker Trax COO Charlie Skinner. “Working with Applause is a natural next step in our commitment to building a better product, inspiring greater operator confidence, and encouraging more player adoption.” Skinner added that the insights gained from the Applause testing reports will only aid in the company’s momentum as it expands throughout Nevada and the United States.

Founded in 2007, Applause is a world leader in testing and digital quality. The company developed a disruptive approach to testing and quality assurance which leverages a community of more than one million independent digital experts worldwide. These teams provide authentic, real-world feedback to help companies understand how their customers will interact with their apps, devices and digital experiences, and improve quality whenever challenges are discovered. Testers also provide critical insights that inform release decisions, helping development teams build better software and release it with confidence.

Applause Chief Growth Officer, Luke Damian, says the company is excited to be working with Marker Trax to help the company further optimize their product. “For nearly 15 years, we’ve set the benchmark for digital quality testing, helping some of the largest, most influential companies in the world refine their technology based on the feedback and insights provided by our global community of testers. It’s exciting to see industry leaders like Marker Trax develop disruptive, innovative technologies. We’re excited to be a release partner for Market Trax to help them provide high-quality, cutting-edge products and seamless experiences for their customers.”

Marker Trax’s innovative technology addresses business-to-business and business-to-consumer priorities in peerless fashion. Integrating with existing infrastructure, it provides instant digital casino marker funds to casino customers. The technology ensures those funds stay on-site and are paid, greatly reducing operator risk. Simultaneously, players benefit from a seamless, convenient approval process and revolutionary digital funding and payment mechanisms.

About Marker Trax, LLC



Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that takes inefficiency out of issuing advances and provides casinos with the tools to manage their casino credit underwriting and repayments. Developed and patented by the company’s founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The Marker Trax system allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company’s website at www.markertrax.com.

About Applause



Applause is a world leader in testing and digital quality. Brands today win or lose customers through digital interactions, and Applause delivers authentic feedback on the quality of digital assets and experiences, provided by real users in real-world settings. Our disruptive approach harnesses the power of the Applause platform and leverages the uTest community of more than one million independent digital testers worldwide. Unlike traditional testing methods (including lab-based and offshoring), Applause responds with the speed, scale and flexibility that digital-focused brands require and expect. Applause provides insightful, actionable testing results that can directly inform go/no go release decisions, helping development teams build better and faster, and release with confidence. Digital-first brands rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver the digital experiences their customers love. More about Applause: www.applause.com.

