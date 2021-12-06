Mark Walser, President of Incenter Appraisal Management, Honored as 2021 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire

Award Recognizes Mr. Walser for Conceiving and Launching RemoteVal™, Breaking New Ground in Remote Appraisals

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RemoteAppraisal–Mark Walser, President of Incenter Appraisal Management, has been named a 2021 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire, a national news and information source for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets.

The Tech Trendsetters are “the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy,” according to HousingWire. These leaders are improving the borrower experience, and eliminating friction points in the mortgage transaction process.

Mr. Walser, who joined Incenter Appraisal Management in October 2020, is the driving force behind RemoteVal™, a whole new class of technologies meant to solve the twin challenges of appraiser shortages and valuation backlogs. These have been putting pressures on profits and service for the entire mortgage industry.

“I am thrilled and honored to be recognized for doing work I deeply believe in—making life easier and better for appraisers, lenders and homebuyers,” said Mr. Walser. “I stand on the shoulders of our outstanding team and the appraisers around the country who are embracing the appraiser-driven remote inspection technology we are bringing to market.”

Conceived and accelerated into the market during the pandemic of 2020, RemoteVal empowers appraisers to complete thorough, compliant appraisal inspections without ever leaving their desks—eliminating travel time, which can comprise up to 50% of their daytime work activity. Incenter Appraisal Management believes RemoteVal will become the de facto standard for remote appraisals over the long term. RemoteVal will also be fully compatible with the recently announced Desktop Appraisal Flexibility for GSE loans, allowing appraisers to fulfill these types of valuations with veracity and surety of the property condition.

Using the solution, the appraiser takes control of the homeowner’s smartphone camera while conversing with them, and then snaps geographically verified, time-stamped images and closeups while directing the individual from room to room. In addition to photos, the appraiser can remotely capture gross living area measurements and room sketches to generate a floorplan.

To read more about Mr. Walser and RemoteVal, see https://www.housingwire.com/winner-profile/2021-tech-trendsetter-mark-walser.

About Incenter Appraisal Management

Incenter Appraisal Management is a national provider of best-in-class valuations, inspections and data products for lenders throughout the country, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit incenteram.com.

Contacts

Dawn Ringel



267-620-8401 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com