Mark Farrah Associates: Simplifying Analysis of Health Insurance Business

MCMURRAY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), a leading data aggregator and publisher of health plan market data and analytics, aggregates industry metrics from statutory financial statements filed on a quarterly and annual basis with state insurance regulators. Insurance companies provided or administered medical coverage for over 305 million people as of December 31, 2021, based on membership data filed in statutory financial reports. The commercial group, individual and government segments dominate the industry and market assessment is crucial to attaining that competitive edge.

Health insurers and companies with a vested interest in the healthcare industry rely on market share and health plan financials to assess competition and identify new business opportunities. For companies seeking comprehensive market data, MFA offers the Health Coverage Portal TM, an online application that integrates NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care) financial statements, relevant government reports and MFA self-insured datasets.

Mark Farrah Associates’ Health Coverage PortalTM provides 24/7 access to annual and quarterly financials, enrollment and industry ratios for health plans across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Product features include:

Enrollment and market share for Individual, Small Group, Large Group, ASO and Government programs grouped by Parent and Plan.

Revenue, expenses, underwriting gain or loss, administrative and medical loss ratios for Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines.

Consistently updated and refreshed to deliver the most current information available, providing unsurpassed analytic support and reliable data, encompassing history from 2006 to the current quarter.

To learn more about the Health Coverage Portal TM and MFA's other valuable health insurance analytic tools, contact Mark Farrah Associates at 724-338-4100 or visit www.markfarrah.com.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. MFA’s Medicare Business Online™ (MBO) product simplifies the tracking of monthly Medicare Advantage and PDP enrollment by competitor. The Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ presents benefit copay comparisons across hundreds of benefit attributes by plan as reported in the Plan Finder on Medicare.gov. MFA also offers Med Supp market data enrollment and financial insights for companies interested in Medicare Supplement business. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products also include: Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, Health Plans USA™ and 5500 Employer Health Plus. Follow us on LinkedIn!

