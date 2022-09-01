Home Business Wire Mark Dakin Joins TAIT’s UK Team, Where Theatre Meets Rock n’ Roll
Mark Dakin Joins TAIT’s UK Team, Where Theatre Meets Rock n’ Roll

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TAIT, the global creative engineering group for live experience environments, has confirmed the appointment of Mark Dakin as Managing Director of TAIT Neasden & Haverhill in the United Kingdom.


Mark brings to TAIT over 40 years of production and technical direction for London’s principal opera companies and major performing arts venues, including the Royal Opera House, National Theatre and English National Opera.

In this new role, Mark will oversee local business operations, team and clients, while working closely with the Global Executive Group.

“The one thing that links the many varied roles I have held over the 40 years of my career, is the artistic application of technical expertise, the joy of collaborative practise and the balancing of the systems that enhance and deliver the artistic vision of creatives and optimise the business imperatives of producers and organisations,” said Mark Dakin.

“I am thrilled to be joining TAIT where my experience and these shared passions are at the heart of building a world-class, inclusive workplace, where the ambition and creativity of producers, directors, designers, architects, engineers, technicians and craftspeople can continue to thrive, and where the discovery of new fertile ground for the world’s imagination will build new opportunity to grow the broadest range of entertainment experiences for the future.”

“Mark is a motivational leader at the top of his craft and we are delighted to welcome him to TAIT,” said Adam Davis, CEO of the TAIT Group. “As we continue to develop our best-in-class teams for all our audience groups, Mark’s unique experience and skill set will support our clients, and the growth of our future leaders.”

“We’re proud to work with clients and partners that evolve the creative vision for live experiences, and the environments they inhabit,” said Gemma Hodgson, SVP Global Business Development. “It takes a unique group of people to make it happen and we’re delighted that Mark is joining our leadership team.”

About TAIT

Since 1978, TAIT has been creating ground-breaking live entertainment experiences by finding and nurturing the best talent and technology in the industry. With over 1200 employees across 20 office locations, its teams have delivered projects in over 30 countries, all seven continents, and even outer space.

TAIT has four locations across the UK; Wakefield, Haverhill, Neasden and Hampton employing almost 400 people. Ben Brooks (formerly Director of Brilliant Stages) is Managing Director of Wakefield and Dave Weatherhead (co-founder of Kinesys) is President of TAIT Products and is based in Hampton. TAIT’s diverse group of markets include theatres, concerts, theme parks, cruise ships, and corporate events. TAIT Group clients range from The Metropolitan Opera House, Glyndebourne, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Cirque du Soleil, Nike and Fortnite World Cup to Disney, Princess Cruises, Universal and the Olympics. At the core of its services is TAIT Navigator, an industry-leading show control and proprietary automation platform that maximises the client’s creative vision.

For more information, visit www.taittowers.com.

