MariaDB Rule 2.12 Announcement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) (the “Company”), in accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules, confirms that as of September 22, 2023 its issued ordinary share capital was comprised of 67,713,368 ordinary shares, nominal value $0.01 per share (the “Ordinary Shares“). The Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRDB. The International Securities Identification Number for these securities is IE0008908NI4.

The Company confirms that as of September 22, 2023, there were outstanding options to purchase up to 7,939,552 Ordinary Shares and outstanding restricted stock units and performance stock units conferring on their holders vested or unvested rights to convert into, or to receive, up to an aggregate of 4,612,830 Ordinary Shares. The Company confirms that as of September 22, 2023, there were outstanding warrants to subscribe for an aggregate of 16,351,314 Ordinary Shares. The Company has 25,000 Deferred Ordinary Shares which are held as treasury shares.

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, MariaDB database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer and Samsung, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is ‘interested’ in 1% or more of any class of ‘relevant securities’ of the Company or a securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror which has announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an ‘opening position disclosure’ following the commencement of the ‘offer period’ and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An ‘opening position disclosure’ must contain, among other things, details of the person’s ‘interests’ and ‘short positions’ in any ‘relevant securities’ of each of (i) the Company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An ‘opening position disclosure’ by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the day that is ten ‘business days’ following the commencement of the ‘offer period’ and, if appropriate, by no later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the day that is ten ‘business days’ following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, ‘interested’ (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of ‘relevant securities’ of the Company, all ‘dealings’ in any ‘relevant securities’ of the Company or any securities exchange offeror (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such ‘relevant securities’) must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the ‘business day’ following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the ‘offer period’ ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an ‘interest’ in ‘relevant securities’ of the Company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose ‘relevant securities’ ‘dealings’ should be disclosed can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

In general, interests in securities arise when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of the securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an ‘interest’ by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel’s website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a ’dealing’ under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel at telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

