Marc Bell to Present at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference

The Terran Orbital Co-Founder and CEO will join fellow industry leaders to discuss the cutting-edge space innovations bolstering U.S. defense infrastructure

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference on September 21 at 1:50 p.m. ET. The conference will take place at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.


Bell will present on the Space Innovation to the Tactical Edge panel alongside Maj. Gen. Deanna Burt, Special Assistant to the Chief of Space Operations at Space Operations Command; Steven J. Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio at Defense Innovation Unit; and Chris Kemp, Chief Executive Officer at Astra. The panel will be moderated by Sean Maday, Public Sector Customer Engineering Manager at Google.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

