MAR 19-20: State and Local Cyber Leaders Share Critical Learnings from Recent Cyber Attacks at 1st Billington State & Local CyberSecurity Summit

In-Person/Virtual Event Features More than 30 Federal, State and Local Experts

WHAT



More than 30 cyber leaders from states and cities—including California, Dallas, Maryland, New York, Vermont, DC, Chicago, New Jersey, and North Dakota—will share key insights about how to avert cyber threats in the wake of recent attacks at the state and local level during the inaugural Billington CyberSecurity’s State and Local CyberSecurity Summit. Taking place on March 19-20 in Washington, DC as well as virtually, the two-day summit will convene senior cyber leaders to discuss protecting state and local governments from cyberattacks by exploring topics such as AI, safeguarding intellectual property from China, ransomware, cybercriminals, and more.

WHEN



March 19-20, 2024. Check agenda for times.

WHO



More than 30 cyber leaders will be sharing cyber solutions and learnings, including:

Vitaliy Panych, CISO, State of California

Nancy Rainosek, State Chief Information Security Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources

Colin Ahern, Chief Cyber Officer, State of New York

Katie Savage, Secretary, CIO, Maryland Department of IT

Bill Zielinski, CIO, City of Dallas

Dr. Brian Gardner, Chief Technology & Information Security Officer, City of Dallas

Michael Geraghty, Director, NJCCIC, State of New Jersey

Nishant Shah, Senior Advisor for Responsible AI, State of Maryland

Josiah Raiche, Director of Artificial Intelligence, State of Vermont

Bruce Coffing, CISO, City of Chicago

Montae Brockett, Deputy CIO, CISO, DC’s Department of Health Care Finance

Michael Gregg, CISO, State of North Dakota

Steven Hernandez, CISO, Department of Education

Bess Mitchell, Chief, Grant Operations, DHS

Thomas K. Billington, CEO, Billington CyberSecurity

WHERE



National Press Club



529 14th St NW, Washington, DC



The summit has limited seating and is also being offered virtually.

WHY



State and local governments and the critical infrastructure they support are facing significant cyber-attacks. In the last year, the state of Illinois, the city of Dallas, and the Los Angeles Unified School District have experienced cyber-attacks that impacted their day-to-day operations over multiple weeks. The summit brings together leaders to discuss issues and solutions for state and local government entities.

HOW



Credentialed working media are invited to cover in person or online. All sessions are open to the press except the workshops that precede the event on March 19 and the roundtables at lunch on March 20. Reporters are encouraged to register in advance to cover the event at https://whova.com/portal/registration/ssle_202403/.

