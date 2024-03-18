MAR 19-20: State and Local Cyber Leaders Share Critical Learnings from Recent Cyber Attacks at 1st Billington State & Local CyberSecurity Summit

In-Person/Virtual Event Features More than 30 Federal, State and Local Experts
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Billington CyberSecurity:
WHAT
More than 30 cyber leaders from states and cities—including California, Dallas, Maryland, New York, Vermont, DC, Chicago, New Jersey, and North Dakota—will share key insights about how to avert cyber threats in the wake of recent attacks at the state and local level during the inaugural Billington CyberSecurity’s State and Local CyberSecurity Summit. Taking place on March 19-20 in Washington, DC as well as virtually, the two-day summit will convene senior cyber leaders to discuss protecting state and local governments from cyberattacks by exploring topics such as AI, safeguarding intellectual property from China, ransomware, cybercriminals, and more.
WHEN
March 19-20, 2024. Check agenda for times.
WHO
More than 30 cyber leaders will be sharing cyber solutions and learnings, including:
- Vitaliy Panych, CISO, State of California
- Nancy Rainosek, State Chief Information Security Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources
- Colin Ahern, Chief Cyber Officer, State of New York
- Katie Savage, Secretary, CIO, Maryland Department of IT
- Bill Zielinski, CIO, City of Dallas
- Dr. Brian Gardner, Chief Technology & Information Security Officer, City of Dallas
- Michael Geraghty, Director, NJCCIC, State of New Jersey
- Nishant Shah, Senior Advisor for Responsible AI, State of Maryland
- Josiah Raiche, Director of Artificial Intelligence, State of Vermont
- Bruce Coffing, CISO, City of Chicago
- Montae Brockett, Deputy CIO, CISO, DC’s Department of Health Care Finance
- Michael Gregg, CISO, State of North Dakota
- Steven Hernandez, CISO, Department of Education
- Bess Mitchell, Chief, Grant Operations, DHS
- Thomas K. Billington, CEO, Billington CyberSecurity
WHERE
National Press Club
529 14th St NW, Washington, DC
The summit has limited seating and is also being offered virtually.
WHY
State and local governments and the critical infrastructure they support are facing significant cyber-attacks. In the last year, the state of Illinois, the city of Dallas, and the Los Angeles Unified School District have experienced cyber-attacks that impacted their day-to-day operations over multiple weeks. The summit brings together leaders to discuss issues and solutions for state and local government entities.
HOW
Credentialed working media are invited to cover in person or online. All sessions are open to the press except the workshops that precede the event on March 19 and the roundtables at lunch on March 20. Reporters are encouraged to register in advance to cover the event at https://whova.com/portal/registration/ssle_202403/.
Contacts
Shawn Flaherty, 703-554-3609