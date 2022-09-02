Mansion Sound Welcomes Executive Mixer/Producer/Engineer Joe Carrell as Studio Director

BRANSON, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recently recognized as the finest singular audio facility in the world for music and film/television post production, featuring the largest SSL Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue mixing console ever built and the most powerful Genelec Dolby Atmos system in the United States, Mansion Sound has captured the attention of the industry worldwide.

This morning, corporate representatives announced the choice for the Mansion Sound studio director, acclaimed engineer/producer/mixer Joe Carrell.

For more than 20 years, Joe Carrell has been recognized as a true force of talent within the recording industry. With 11 Grammy nominated albums mixed/and or recorded, 33 charted number ones mixed/recorded and Billboard Top Ten’s in multiple categories, Joe defines the heart and soul of excellence.

With a diverse and respected expertise in many music genres, including orchestral, pop, rock, country, jazz, gospel, bluegrass, Broadway, film and more, Joe’s desire for “nothing but the best” has reached the heart of the industry, including his recent productions for Disney Princess: The Concert and the new Disney single “All is Lost/Into The Unknown.”

Recently, Benjamin Rauhala, Award winning Broadway music director, producer of “Disney Princess – The Concert,” spoke about Joe and their recent productions:

“Working with Joe for all of the orchestral and vocal recording sessions for ‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ was an absolute career highlight! He’s endlessly warm and patient, and creates a recording atmosphere where every artist felt safe and supported, while also being game to move as quickly through each session as Broadway-style sessions always dictate. And that’s just working with Joe as an engineer! In all of our recordings, his first mixes have always been beautifully detailed, and taken very little noting to get to the final product. Being able to trust his artistry throughout all of our show preparations has been an invaluable tool. Joe and the team of like-minded artists he cultivates around him are truly the best of the best!

