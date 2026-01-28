Manhattan Associates Reports Fourth Quarter Results

di
Business Wire
-

RPO Bookings Increased 25% over Prior Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $270.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $255.8 million in Q4 2024. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2025 was $0.86 compared to $0.77 in Q4 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2025 was $1.21 compared to $1.17 in Q4 2024.

“Manhattan's business momentum continues to strengthen. We delivered record fourth quarter cloud bookings, and our industry leading solutions are gaining market share,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eric Clark.

“Manhattan enters 2026 with an expanded go-to-market footprint and numerous opportunities to drive growth from new and existing customers. Our global team is dedicated to our customers’ success, and we are excited for our newly released AI agents to help deliver optimal results for our entire Active customer community,” Mr. Clark concluded.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue was $270.4 million for Q4 2025, compared to $255.8 million for Q4 2024.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $108.6 million for Q4 2025, compared to $90.3 million for Q4 2024.
    • License revenue was $2.6 million for Q4 2025, compared to $5.5 million for Q4 2024.
    • Services revenue was $120.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $119.5 million for Q4 2024.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.86 for Q4 2025, compared to $0.77 for Q4 2024.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.21 for Q4 2025, compared to $1.17 for Q4 2024.
  • GAAP operating income was $67.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $60.7 million for Q4 2024.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $91.4 million for Q4 2025, compared to $90.3 million for Q4 2024.
  • Cash flow from operations was $147.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $104.7 million for Q4 2024. Days Sales Outstanding was 73 days at both December 31, 2025 and at September 30, 2025.
  • Cash totaled $328.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $263.6 million at September 30, 2025.
  • During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 415,925 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $75.0 million. In January 2026, our Board of Directors replenished the Company’s share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $100.0 million of our common stock.

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

  • Consolidated total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $1,081.4 million, compared to $1,042.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
    • Cloud subscription revenue was $408.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $337.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
    • License revenue was $14.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
    • Services revenue was $503.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $525.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $3.60, compared to $3.51 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.06 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.72 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • GAAP operating income was $279.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $261.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $387.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $361.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Cash flow from operations was $389.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $295.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,451,019 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $274.5 million. In January 2026, our Board of Directors replenished the Company’s share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $100.0 million of our common stock.

2026 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2026:

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance Range - 2026 Full Year

 

 

($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS)

$ Range

 

% Growth Range

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$1,133

 

$1,153

 

5%

 

7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

24.1%

 

24.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

10.4%

 

10.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin(1)

34.5%

 

35.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (EPS):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

$3.37

 

$3.53

 

-6%

 

-2%

 

 

Equity-based compensation

1.69

 

1.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2)

(0.02)

 

(0.02)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS(1)

$5.04

 

$5.20

 

0%

 

3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and the related income tax effects, if applicable.

 

 

(2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2026.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manhattan Associates currently intends to make public certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and a recording of the conference call referenced below available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release or the conference call, including the guidance, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 financial results will be held today, January 27, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ first quarter 2026 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, an expense – net of insurance recoveries, related to an unusual health insurance claim, and restructuring expense – net of income tax effects, collectively. They also exclude the tax benefits or deficiencies of vested stock awards caused by differences in the amount deductible for tax purposes from the compensation expense recorded for financial reporting purposes. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology, and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network, or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2026 Guidance” and statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including disruption and transformation in the retail sector and our vertical markets; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; risks associated with our use of generative and agentic artificial intelligence; global instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cloud subscriptions

$108,558

 

$90,330

 

$408,138

 

$337,203

Software license

2,643

 

5,452

 

14,819

 

15,085

Maintenance

32,279

 

33,568

 

129,972

 

138,304

Services

120,011

 

119,482

 

503,044

 

525,517

Hardware

6,898

 

6,969

 

25,419

 

26,243

Total revenue

270,389

 

255,801

 

1,081,392

 

1,042,352

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services

121,522

 

112,739

 

471,405

 

469,659

Cost of software license

223

 

253

 

934

 

1,321

Research and development

38,533

 

32,996

 

145,062

 

137,689

Sales and marketing

22,078

 

20,307

 

81,175

 

75,976

General and administrative

19,489

 

27,187

 

93,762

 

89,810

Depreciation and amortization

1,532

 

1,631

 

6,317

 

6,301

Restructuring expense

-

 

-

 

2,937

 

-

Total costs and expenses

203,377

 

195,113

 

801,592

 

780,756

Operating income

67,012

 

60,688

 

279,800

 

261,596

Other income, net

1,438

 

1,996

 

6,094

 

5,218

Income before income taxes

68,450

 

62,684

 

285,894

 

266,814

Income tax provision

16,497

 

14,668

 

65,946

 

48,450

Net income

$51,953

 

$48,016

 

$219,948

 

$218,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$0.87

 

$0.79

 

$3.64

 

$3.56

Diluted earnings per share

$0.86

 

$0.77

 

$3.60

 

$3.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

60,036

 

60,999

 

60,473

 

61,303

Diluted

60,642

 

62,009

 

61,054

 

62,183

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

$67,012

 

60,688

 

$279,800

 

261,596

Equity-based compensation (a)

 

30,585

 

22,592

 

111,263

 

93,206

Unusual health insurance claim (c)

 

(6,224)

 

7,002

 

(6,882)

 

7,002

Restructuring expense (d)

 

-

 

-

 

2,937

 

 

Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)

 

$91,373

 

$90,282

 

$387,118

 

$361,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

 

$16,497

 

14,668

 

65,946

 

48,450

Equity-based compensation (a)

 

4,498

 

3,160

 

15,247

 

14,127

Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)

 

4

 

57

 

3,928

 

9,120

Unusual health insurance claim (c)

 

(1,501)

 

1,690

 

(1,660)

 

1,690

Restructuring expense (d)

 

-

 

-

 

708

 

-

Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)

 

$19,498

 

19,575

 

84,169

 

73,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$51,953

 

48,016

 

219,948

 

218,364

Equity-based compensation (a)

 

26,087

 

19,432

 

96,016

 

79,079

Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)

 

(4)

 

(57)

 

(3,928)

 

(9,120)

Unusual health insurance claim (c)

 

(4,723)

 

5,312

 

(5,222)

 

5,312

Restructuring expense (d)

 

-

 

-

 

2,229

 

-

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

 

$73,313

 

72,703

 

309,043

 

293,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

$0.86

 

$0.77

 

$3.60

 

$3.51

Equity-based compensation (a)

 

0.43

 

0.31

 

1.57

 

1.27

Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)

 

-

 

-

 

(0.06)

 

(0.15)

Unusual health insurance claim (c)

 

(0.08)

 

0.09

 

(0.09)

 

0.09

Restructuring expense (d)

 

-

 

-

 

0.04

 

-

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

 

$1.21

 

$1.17

 

$5.06

 

$4.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fully diluted shares

 

60,642

 

62,009

 

61,054

 

62,183

a)

Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation, as detailed below, to facilitate comparison with our peers and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly because of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives.

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

$12,275

 

$10,049

 

$45,630

 

$41,531

Research and development

 

6,744

 

4,948

 

24,592

 

20,760

Sales and marketing

 

3,400

 

2,149

 

9,094

 

8,444

General and administrative

 

8,166

 

5,446

 

31,947

 

22,471

Total equity-based compensation

 

$30,585

 

$22,592

 

$111,263

 

$93,206

(b)

Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

 

 

(c)

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded $7.0 million of expense for an unusual health insurance claim. During the first quarter of 2025, we received an insurance recovery of $4.7 million for this claim, partially offset by $1.0 million of ongoing expense for the claim. During the second quarter of 2025, we recorded an additional $3.0 million of expense for this unusual health insurance claim. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we settled the remaining balance of the claim and recorded $6.2 million of benefit as the final payment was much lower than the cost estimates previously provided by our health insurance provider. Based on the uncommonly large magnitude and nature of the claim and timing of related insurance recoveries, we do not believe that this expense reflects our normal operating activities, and we have excluded the amount from adjusted non-GAAP results.

 

(d)

In January 2025, the Company eliminated about 100 positions to align our services capacity with customer demand, which has been impacted by macro-economic uncertainty. We recorded pre-tax restructuring expense in the first quarter of 2025 of approximately $2.9 million. The expense primarily consists of employee severance and outplacement services. We do not believe that the expense is a common cost that resulted from normal operating activities, and thus we have excluded the amount from adjusted non-GAAP results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

328,747

 

 

$

266,230

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

214,679

 

 

 

205,475

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

39,912

 

 

 

31,559

 

Total current assets

 

 

583,338

 

 

 

503,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

23,120

 

 

 

13,971

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

50,443

 

 

 

47,923

 

Goodwill

 

 

62,244

 

 

 

62,226

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

75,900

 

 

 

94,505

 

Other assets

 

 

44,343

 

 

 

35,662

 

Total assets

 

$

839,388

 

 

$

757,551

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

22,182

 

 

$

26,615

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

69,309

 

 

 

72,180

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

26,570

 

 

 

22,275

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

337,049

 

 

 

277,970

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

803

 

 

 

1,264

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

455,913

 

 

 

400,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

 

56,180

 

 

 

47,794

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

12,530

 

 

 

10,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,845,291 and 60,921,191 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

598

 

 

 

609

 

Retained earnings

 

 

345,097

 

 

 

329,439

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(30,930

)

 

 

(30,922

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

314,765

 

 

 

299,126

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

839,388

 

 

$

757,551

 

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

219,948

 

 

$

218,364

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,317

 

 

 

6,301

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

111,263

 

 

 

93,206

 

(Gain) Loss on disposal of equipment

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(133

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

18,342

 

 

 

(28,689

)

Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(380

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(3,583

)

 

 

(26,702

)

Other assets

 

 

(14,729

)

 

 

(4,157

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(229

)

 

 

1,248

 

Income taxes

 

 

319

 

 

 

(6,242

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

52,096

 

 

 

42,187

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

389,470

 

 

 

295,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(15,457

)

 

 

(8,675

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(15,457

)

 

 

(8,675

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of common stock

 

 

(315,162

)

 

 

(286,366

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(315,162

)

 

 

(286,366

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency impact on cash

 

 

3,666

 

 

 

(4,473

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

62,517

 

 

 

(4,511

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

266,230

 

 

 

270,741

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

328,747

 

 

$

266,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

 

1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

 

2024

 

2025

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.86

 

$0.85

 

$1.03

 

$0.77

 

$3.51

 

$0.85

 

$0.93

 

$0.96

 

$0.86

 

$3.60

Adjustments to GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

0.30

 

0.34

 

0.33

 

0.31

 

1.27

 

0.40

 

0.35

 

0.40

 

0.43

 

1.57

Tax benefit of stock awards vested

(0.13)

 

(0.01)

 

(0.01)

 

-

 

(0.15)

 

(0.06)

 

-

 

(0.01)

 

-

 

(0.06)

Unusual health insurance claim

-

 

-

 

-

 

0.09

 

0.09

 

(0.05)

 

0.04

 

-

 

(0.08)

 

(0.09)

Restructuring expense

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

0.04

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

0.04

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.03

 

$1.18

 

$1.35

 

$1.17

 

$4.72

 

$1.19

 

$1.31

 

$1.36

 

$1.21

 

$5.06

Fully Diluted Shares

62,493

 

62,118

 

61,948

 

62,009

 

62,183

 

61,527

 

61,074

 

60,954

 

60,642

 

61,054

2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

Revenue:

Americas

$196,312

 

$205,955

 

$205,852

 

$194,367

 

$802,486

 

$194,615

 

$206,606

 

$206,659

 

$202,546

 

$810,426

EMEA

46,620

 

46,918

 

48,082

 

48,903

 

190,523

 

55,542

 

52,301

 

53,975

 

53,978

 

215,796

APAC

11,620

 

12,445

 

12,747

 

12,531

 

49,343

 

12,630

 

13,514

 

15,161

 

13,865

 

55,170

 

$254,552

 

$265,318

 

$266,681

 

$255,801

 

$1,042,352

 

$262,787

 

$272,421

 

$275,795

 

$270,389

 

$1,081,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income:

Americas

$36,687

 

$45,300

 

$49,033

 

$36,323

 

$167,343

 

$33,862

 

$48,051

 

$45,783

 

$39,875

 

$167,571

EMEA

15,884

 

17,195

 

20,521

 

18,896

 

72,496

 

23,703

 

19,807

 

22,877

 

21,686

 

88,073

APAC

5,059

 

5,693

 

5,536

 

5,469

 

21,757

 

5,607

 

5,930

 

7,168

 

5,451

 

24,156

 

$57,630

 

$68,188

 

$75,090

 

$60,688

 

$261,596

 

$63,172

 

$73,788

 

$75,828

 

$67,012

 

$279,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments (pre-tax):

Americas:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

$22,095

 

$24,666

 

$23,853

 

$22,592

 

$93,206

 

$28,826

 

$24,275

 

$27,577

 

$30,585

 

$111,263

Unusual health insurance claim

-

 

-

 

-

 

7,002

 

7,002

 

(3,658)

 

3,000

 

-

 

(6,224)

 

(6,882)

Restructuring expense

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

2,929

 

8

 

-

 

-

 

2,937

 

$22,095

 

$24,666

 

$23,853

 

$29,594

 

$100,208

 

$28,097

 

$27,283

 

$27,577

 

$24,361

 

$107,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:

Americas

$58,782

 

$69,966

 

$72,886

 

$65,917

 

$267,551

 

$61,959

 

$75,334

 

$73,360

 

$64,236

 

$274,889

EMEA

15,884

 

17,195

 

20,521

 

18,896

 

72,496

 

23,703

 

19,807

 

22,877

 

21,686

 

88,073

APAC

5,059

 

5,693

 

5,536

 

5,469

 

21,757

 

5,607

 

5,930

 

7,168

 

5,451

 

24,156

 

$79,725

 

$92,854

 

$98,943

 

$90,282

 

$361,804

 

$91,269

 

$101,071

 

$103,405

 

$91,373

 

$387,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

2025

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Full Year

Revenue

$648

 

$(531)

 

$936

 

$316

 

$1,369

 

$(1,591)

 

$2,724

 

$2,652

 

$3,833

 

$7,618

Costs and expenses

176

 

(673)

 

211

 

(227)

 

(513)

 

(1,966)

 

1,180

 

738

 

906

 

858

Operating income

472

 

142

 

725

 

543

 

1,882

 

375

 

1,544

 

1,914

 

2,927

 

6,760

Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income

(564)

 

(577)

 

(331)

 

519

 

(953)

 

131

 

(65)

 

1,596

 

9

 

1,671

 

$(92)

 

$(435)

 

$394

 

$1,062

 

$929

 

$506

 

$1,479

 

$3,510

 

$2,936

 

$8,431


Contacts

Michael Bauer
Senior Director,
Investor Relations
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
678-597-7538
mbauer@manh.com

Devika Goel
Senior Manager,
Public Relations
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
678-597-6754
dgoel@manh.com


Read full story here