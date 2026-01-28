Manhattan Associates Reports Fourth Quarter Results

RPO Bookings Increased 25% over Prior Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $270.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $255.8 million in Q4 2024. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4 2025 was $0.86 compared to $0.77 in Q4 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 2025 was $1.21 compared to $1.17 in Q4 2024.

“Manhattan's business momentum continues to strengthen. We delivered record fourth quarter cloud bookings, and our industry leading solutions are gaining market share,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eric Clark.

“Manhattan enters 2026 with an expanded go-to-market footprint and numerous opportunities to drive growth from new and existing customers. Our global team is dedicated to our customers’ success, and we are excited for our newly released AI agents to help deliver optimal results for our entire Active customer community,” Mr. Clark concluded.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $270.4 million for Q4 2025, compared to $255.8 million for Q4 2024. Cloud subscription revenue was $108.6 million for Q4 2025, compared to $90.3 million for Q4 2024. License revenue was $2.6 million for Q4 2025, compared to $5.5 million for Q4 2024. Services revenue was $120.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $119.5 million for Q4 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.86 for Q4 2025, compared to $0.77 for Q4 2024.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.21 for Q4 2025, compared to $1.17 for Q4 2024.

for Q4 2025, compared to $1.17 for Q4 2024. GAAP operating income was $67.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $60.7 million for Q4 2024.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $91.4 million for Q4 2025, compared to $90.3 million for Q4 2024.

Cash flow from operations was $147.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $104.7 million for Q4 2024. Days Sales Outstanding was 73 days at both December 31, 2025 and at September 30, 2025.

Cash totaled $328.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $263.6 million at September 30, 2025.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 415,925 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $75.0 million. In January 2026, our Board of Directors replenished the Company’s share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $100.0 million of our common stock.

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $1,081.4 million, compared to $1,042.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Cloud subscription revenue was $408.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $337.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. License revenue was $14.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $15.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Services revenue was $503.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $525.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $3.60, compared to $3.51 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $5.06 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.72 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

GAAP operating income was $279.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $261.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $387.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $361.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Cash flow from operations was $389.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $295.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,451,019 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $274.5 million. In January 2026, our Board of Directors replenished the Company’s share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $100.0 million of our common stock.

2026 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2026:

Guidance Range - 2026 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue $1,133 $1,153 5% 7% Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin 24.1% 24.7% Equity-based compensation 10.4% 10.3% Adjusted operating margin(1) 34.5% 35.0% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS $3.37 $3.53 -6% -2% Equity-based compensation 1.69 1.69 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting(2) (0.02) (0.02) Adjusted EPS(1) $5.04 $5.20 0% 3% (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and the related income tax effects, if applicable. (2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2026.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to make public certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and a recording of the conference call referenced below available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release or the conference call, including the guidance, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 financial results will be held today, January 27, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ first quarter 2026 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, an expense – net of insurance recoveries, related to an unusual health insurance claim, and restructuring expense – net of income tax effects, collectively. They also exclude the tax benefits or deficiencies of vested stock awards caused by differences in the amount deductible for tax purposes from the compensation expense recorded for financial reporting purposes. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology, and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network, or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2026 Guidance” and statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including disruption and transformation in the retail sector and our vertical markets; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; risks associated with our use of generative and agentic artificial intelligence; global instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $108,558 $90,330 $408,138 $337,203 Software license 2,643 5,452 14,819 15,085 Maintenance 32,279 33,568 129,972 138,304 Services 120,011 119,482 503,044 525,517 Hardware 6,898 6,969 25,419 26,243 Total revenue 270,389 255,801 1,081,392 1,042,352 Costs and expenses: Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 121,522 112,739 471,405 469,659 Cost of software license 223 253 934 1,321 Research and development 38,533 32,996 145,062 137,689 Sales and marketing 22,078 20,307 81,175 75,976 General and administrative 19,489 27,187 93,762 89,810 Depreciation and amortization 1,532 1,631 6,317 6,301 Restructuring expense - - 2,937 - Total costs and expenses 203,377 195,113 801,592 780,756 Operating income 67,012 60,688 279,800 261,596 Other income, net 1,438 1,996 6,094 5,218 Income before income taxes 68,450 62,684 285,894 266,814 Income tax provision 16,497 14,668 65,946 48,450 Net income $51,953 $48,016 $219,948 $218,364 Basic earnings per share $0.87 $0.79 $3.64 $3.56 Diluted earnings per share $0.86 $0.77 $3.60 $3.51 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 60,036 60,999 60,473 61,303 Diluted 60,642 62,009 61,054 62,183

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $67,012 60,688 $279,800 261,596 Equity-based compensation (a) 30,585 22,592 111,263 93,206 Unusual health insurance claim (c) (6,224) 7,002 (6,882) 7,002 Restructuring expense (d) - - 2,937 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $91,373 $90,282 $387,118 $361,804 Income tax provision $16,497 14,668 65,946 48,450 Equity-based compensation (a) 4,498 3,160 15,247 14,127 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 4 57 3,928 9,120 Unusual health insurance claim (c) (1,501) 1,690 (1,660) 1,690 Restructuring expense (d) - - 708 - Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $19,498 19,575 84,169 73,387 Net income $51,953 48,016 219,948 218,364 Equity-based compensation (a) 26,087 19,432 96,016 79,079 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (4) (57) (3,928) (9,120) Unusual health insurance claim (c) (4,723) 5,312 (5,222) 5,312 Restructuring expense (d) - - 2,229 - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $73,313 72,703 309,043 293,635 Diluted EPS $0.86 $0.77 $3.60 $3.51 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.43 0.31 1.57 1.27 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.06) (0.15) Unusual health insurance claim (c) (0.08) 0.09 (0.09) 0.09 Restructuring expense (d) - - 0.04 - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.21 $1.17 $5.06 $4.72 Fully diluted shares 60,642 62,009 61,054 62,183

a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation, as detailed below, to facilitate comparison with our peers and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly because of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of services $12,275 $10,049 $45,630 $41,531 Research and development 6,744 4,948 24,592 20,760 Sales and marketing 3,400 2,149 9,094 8,444 General and administrative 8,166 5,446 31,947 22,471 Total equity-based compensation $30,585 $22,592 $111,263 $93,206

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting. (c) In the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded $7.0 million of expense for an unusual health insurance claim. During the first quarter of 2025, we received an insurance recovery of $4.7 million for this claim, partially offset by $1.0 million of ongoing expense for the claim. During the second quarter of 2025, we recorded an additional $3.0 million of expense for this unusual health insurance claim. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we settled the remaining balance of the claim and recorded $6.2 million of benefit as the final payment was much lower than the cost estimates previously provided by our health insurance provider. Based on the uncommonly large magnitude and nature of the claim and timing of related insurance recoveries, we do not believe that this expense reflects our normal operating activities, and we have excluded the amount from adjusted non-GAAP results. (d) In January 2025, the Company eliminated about 100 positions to align our services capacity with customer demand, which has been impacted by macro-economic uncertainty. We recorded pre-tax restructuring expense in the first quarter of 2025 of approximately $2.9 million. The expense primarily consists of employee severance and outplacement services. We do not believe that the expense is a common cost that resulted from normal operating activities, and thus we have excluded the amount from adjusted non-GAAP results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,747 $ 266,230 Accounts receivable, net 214,679 205,475 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,912 31,559 Total current assets 583,338 503,264 Property and equipment, net 23,120 13,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,443 47,923 Goodwill 62,244 62,226 Deferred income taxes 75,900 94,505 Other assets 44,343 35,662 Total assets $ 839,388 $ 757,551 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,182 $ 26,615 Accrued compensation and benefits 69,309 72,180 Accrued and other liabilities 26,570 22,275 Deferred revenue 337,049 277,970 Income taxes payable 803 1,264 Total current liabilities 455,913 400,304 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 56,180 47,794 Other non-current liabilities 12,530 10,327 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,845,291 and 60,921,191 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 598 609 Retained earnings 345,097 329,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,930 ) (30,922 ) Total shareholders' equity 314,765 299,126 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 839,388 $ 757,551

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 219,948 $ 218,364 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,317 6,301 Equity-based compensation 111,263 93,206 (Gain) Loss on disposal of equipment (21 ) (133 ) Deferred income taxes 18,342 (28,689 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) (253 ) (380 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,583 ) (26,702 ) Other assets (14,729 ) (4,157 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (229 ) 1,248 Income taxes 319 (6,242 ) Deferred revenue 52,096 42,187 Net cash provided by operating activities 389,470 295,003 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (15,457 ) (8,675 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,457 ) (8,675 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (315,162 ) (286,366 ) Net cash used in financing activities (315,162 ) (286,366 ) Foreign currency impact on cash 3,666 (4,473 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 62,517 (4,511 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 266,230 270,741 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 328,747 $ 266,230

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows: 2024 2025 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year GAAP Diluted EPS $0.86 $0.85 $1.03 $0.77 $3.51 $0.85 $0.93 $0.96 $0.86 $3.60 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.30 0.34 0.33 0.31 1.27 0.40 0.35 0.40 0.43 1.57 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.13) (0.01) (0.01) - (0.15) (0.06) - (0.01) - (0.06) Unusual health insurance claim - - - 0.09 0.09 (0.05) 0.04 - (0.08) (0.09) Restructuring expense - - - - - 0.04 - - - 0.04 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.03 $1.18 $1.35 $1.17 $4.72 $1.19 $1.31 $1.36 $1.21 $5.06 Fully Diluted Shares 62,493 62,118 61,948 62,009 62,183 61,527 61,074 60,954 60,642 61,054

2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands): 2024 2025 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue: Americas $196,312 $205,955 $205,852 $194,367 $802,486 $194,615 $206,606 $206,659 $202,546 $810,426 EMEA 46,620 46,918 48,082 48,903 190,523 55,542 52,301 53,975 53,978 215,796 APAC 11,620 12,445 12,747 12,531 49,343 12,630 13,514 15,161 13,865 55,170 $254,552 $265,318 $266,681 $255,801 $1,042,352 $262,787 $272,421 $275,795 $270,389 $1,081,392 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $36,687 $45,300 $49,033 $36,323 $167,343 $33,862 $48,051 $45,783 $39,875 $167,571 EMEA 15,884 17,195 20,521 18,896 72,496 23,703 19,807 22,877 21,686 88,073 APAC 5,059 5,693 5,536 5,469 21,757 5,607 5,930 7,168 5,451 24,156 $57,630 $68,188 $75,090 $60,688 $261,596 $63,172 $73,788 $75,828 $67,012 $279,800 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $22,095 $24,666 $23,853 $22,592 $93,206 $28,826 $24,275 $27,577 $30,585 $111,263 Unusual health insurance claim - - - 7,002 7,002 (3,658) 3,000 - (6,224) (6,882) Restructuring expense - - - - - 2,929 8 - - 2,937 $22,095 $24,666 $23,853 $29,594 $100,208 $28,097 $27,283 $27,577 $24,361 $107,318 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $58,782 $69,966 $72,886 $65,917 $267,551 $61,959 $75,334 $73,360 $64,236 $274,889 EMEA 15,884 17,195 20,521 18,896 72,496 23,703 19,807 22,877 21,686 88,073 APAC 5,059 5,693 5,536 5,469 21,757 5,607 5,930 7,168 5,451 24,156 $79,725 $92,854 $98,943 $90,282 $361,804 $91,269 $101,071 $103,405 $91,373 $387,118

3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands): 2024 2025 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year Revenue $648 $(531) $936 $316 $1,369 $(1,591) $2,724 $2,652 $3,833 $7,618 Costs and expenses 176 (673) 211 (227) (513) (1,966) 1,180 738 906 858 Operating income 472 142 725 543 1,882 375 1,544 1,914 2,927 6,760 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income (564) (577) (331) 519 (953) 131 (65) 1,596 9 1,671 $(92) $(435) $394 $1,062 $929 $506 $1,479 $3,510 $2,936 $8,431

