Manhattan Associates Announces Latest Enhancements for Retailers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce with unmatched AI capabilities, today announced major enhancements to Manhattan Active® Omni. These innovations are designed to help retailers maximize in-store and online sales while delivering best-in-class customer experiences across all touchpoints. New capabilities include embedded agentic AI for store associates and customer service teams, real-time sales, and fulfillment insights delivered natively within the user experience, and brand-new capabilities focused on maximizing both revenue and profit when shipping from stores.

Manhattan announced commercial availability of three new AI agents, a Store Associate Agent, a Contact Center Agent, and an OMS Configuration Agent, all available within the Manhattan Active Omni user interface, to support retailers’ selling and service teams. Using a natural language interface, these agents deliver immediate, actionable insights into store activity, sales trends, inventory, returns, and customer behavior, helping associates and customer service teams resolve issues faster and provide more personalized support.

“Retailers are under constant pressure to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver seamless experiences across every touchpoint,” said Brian Kinsella, SVP of Product Management at Manhattan Associates. “Our latest updates reflect Manhattan’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting edge artificial intelligence within our applications. Whether it’s the myriad machine learning algorithms present for years or our new Agentic AI and Fulfillment Simulation capabilities, we’ve long believed true AI needs to live within rather than alongside our applications. We’re proud to partner with a number of world class retailers on the design and development of these breakthrough technologies.”

Along with the newly announced agentic AI innovations, Manhattan Active® Point of Sale continues to advance with Customer Facing Display, a powerful new enhancement that brings shoppers into the checkout experience. Customers can view their cart in real time, attach their loyalty information to a transaction, enter shipping details, and choose how they’d like to receive their receipt, all from a dedicated display. Retailers can also capture additional customer input, ensuring greater accuracy and faster transactions at the point of sale, bridging the gap between associates and shoppers, and delivering a smoother, more engaging checkout experience.

Additionally, the Fulfillment Optimization Simulation engine enables enterprises to model and compare alternative fulfillment strategies by balancing cost, speed, service level, and margin. It provides data-driven insights into split shipments, total fulfillment costs, location-level distribution, and key KPIs using a consistent set of orders for each strategy. Users can easily adjust optimization rules, rerun simulations, and compare results side-by-side to understand the true impact of each change. The engine also supports “what if” scenario planning - allowing teams to anticipate constraints, evaluate operational shifts, and analyze trade-offs in a fully self-serve manner. By replaying historical or selected orders, businesses can continuously optimize fulfillment, uncover new savings, and drive meaningful performance improvements.

Together, these innovations reflect Manhattan’s continued focus on delivering practical, enterprise-ready advancements that help retailers move faster and operate with greater confidence.

For a demo and more details, visit Manhattan’s Booth #5338 at NRF 2026.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:

Devika Goel

Manhattan Associates

Tel: +1 470-435-1566

dgoel@manh.com