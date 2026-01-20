ManageWare’s ReviewWare – a Workers’ Compensation Bill Review Platform Differentiated Due to Positioning and Integration With the Entire Claims and Managed Care Ecosystem

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over 10 years, Self- Insured/Self-Administered Payers, Third-Party Administrators as well as Managed Care entities have relied on the ManageWare Bill Review platform, ReviewWare, to accurately reprice medical bills per jurisdictional requirements. In 2026, ManageWare will be enhancing the GUI (Graphical User Interface) of ReviewWare to become uniform with the entire SOS Intelligence Ecosystem (Claims Administration System, UR/Case Management and Network Manager) and will be referred to as ReviewWare NextGen.

Users will be exposed to a more efficient platform which will allow for increased productivity while being able to rapidly review medical bill history through simple navigation. ManageWare’s ReviewWare licensing clients already appreciate the intuitiveness and simplicity of the legacy application and will be delighted with the increased information at the fingertips.

Chris Tran, President and CEO of ManageWare, offers, “Our collective experience with the ReviewWare legacy license clients reinforces the idea that an effective Bill Review platform does not have to be overburdened with seldom needed bells and whistles…but, rather, how can the Bill Review platform allow the internal audit teams to process more in an expedited fashion while maintaining accuracy?”

Allow the platform to be easily understood by users Create navigation that is intuitive and simplistic Work Queues or Medical Bill Population segregation and identification through various methodologies Follow similar GUI as the UR/CM and Claims Administration System Single Sign-On Affordable for the Small to Mid-Size markets

“With the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from the Utilization Review/Case Management and Claims Administration platforms, we are very excited to usher the ReviewWare NextGen platform into the similar user experience,” Tran adds.

About ManageWare

ManageWare is a premier software solutions company with a particular emphasis in the workers' compensation medical management industry. The company's core focus is to provide a fully integrated Claims Administrative, Bill Review, Utilization Review/Case Management and provider portal software solution on a single proprietary technology platform.

