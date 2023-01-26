ManageWare Achieves System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) + HITRUST CSF Type 2 Certification

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageWare, LLC (managewaresolutions.com) a leader in software development in the workers compensation managed care marketplace, has successfully achieved its SOC 2+HITRUST CSF Type 2 report as part of its long-term strategy to maintain the highest levels of security and process integrity. This accomplishment is part of an ongoing strategic initiative that ManageWare announced earlier in 2022 to successfully achieve this milestone by the end of the year.

As we described in an earlier announcement, System and Organization Controls (SOC) reports are intended to help service organizations build trust with their customers. It’s also for companies looking to understand the controls their vendors have in place and manage any risk associated with using vendors as part of their day-to-day business.

The SOC 2+HITRUST CSF Type 2 certification is more complicated and challenging to obtain because it must undergo the stringent Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) Certification. While the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) is designed for all industries, its origin is closely associated with the healthcare industry’s challenges and incorporates far greater controls than SOC 2 reports alone.

“We are excited about this achievement, particularly when viewed as part of our greater commitment to build the best managed care technology platform in the marketplace,” said Chris Tran, President CEO of ManageWare. We are also very grateful to our team, who tirelessly committed themselves to making this happen.”

