  Managed Health and PayChex Partner to Bring Companies a Unique Healthcare Solution

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#costcontainment–Managed Health and PayChex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance, announced a partnership to offer companies a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution.





Managed Health offers independent benefit programs designed to provide employees with additional access to doctors, Urgent Care, prescriptions, and more at a net-zero out-of-pocket cost. In addition to improved health, productivity, and employee retention, Managed Health programs also provide significant savings for participating companies through a correctly structured Section 125 cafeteria plan.

In announcing this new partnership, Managed Health CEO Mouhamet Seye said, “We look forward to joining with PayChex to offer companies another tool which will help attract and retain quality job candidates and employees. Nearly 80% of executives list employee retention as a business challenge. We address that effectively with our unique and innovative solution to complement any corporate health insurance plan, while offering employees additional benefits at a zero-net cost.

“Teaming up with Managed Health gives PayChex an additional benefit to offer our clients. As a leading provider of Human Resources, we see a need for a tool for employees to manage their health proactively. Managed Health offers employees an innovative and interactive wellbeing management program,” which will improve health and lower healthcare premiums.

This scalable solution will benefit every employer, whether a startup or a large corporation and employee enrolled. That, paired with the first-class service PayChex and Managed Health provide, makes this the ultimate advantageous solution that every business needs right now.

About Managed Health: Managed Health is focused on a revolutionary new healthcare approach designed to complement any health insurance plan and proactively focuses on improving employees’ physical and financial well-being. For more information on our plans, visit ManagedHealth.com.

About PayChex: PayChex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, PayChex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. PayChex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about PayChex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

