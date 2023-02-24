Managed Direct Response Announces Increase in Mail Production for Non-Profit Organizations

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Managed Direct Response, a leading provider of direct mail solutions, is proud to announce an increase in mail production for non-profit organizations. The company has seen a significant increase in demand for direct mail services from non-profit organizations looking to reach and engage with their donors and supporters.

Managed Direct Response is committed to providing non-profit organizations with the tools and resources they need to connect with their donors and supporters in a meaningful way. The company offers a wide range of direct mail solutions, including mailing list acquisition, mailing list management, printing, and mailing services.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong demand for our services from non-profit organizations,” said Pat Mercuri CEO of Managed Direct Response. “We understand the importance of connecting with donors and supporters, and we are dedicated to helping non-profit organizations achieve their fundraising and engagement goals.”

In response to the increased demand, Managed Direct Response has increased its production capabilities to accommodate the needs of its non-profit clients. The company has invested in new equipment and technology to ensure that it can meet the needs of its clients in a timely and efficient manner.

Non-profit organizations interested in learning more about Managed Direct Response’s services can visit the company’s website or contact Pat Mercuri at patm@managedmktg.com (855) 465-7152

About Managed Direct Response

