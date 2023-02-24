<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Managed Direct Response Announces Increase in Mail Production for Non-Profit Organizations

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Managed Direct Response, a leading provider of direct mail solutions, is proud to announce an increase in mail production for non-profit organizations. The company has seen a significant increase in demand for direct mail services from non-profit organizations looking to reach and engage with their donors and supporters.

Managed Direct Response is committed to providing non-profit organizations with the tools and resources they need to connect with their donors and supporters in a meaningful way. The company offers a wide range of direct mail solutions, including mailing list acquisition, mailing list management, printing, and mailing services.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong demand for our services from non-profit organizations,” said Pat Mercuri CEO of Managed Direct Response. “We understand the importance of connecting with donors and supporters, and we are dedicated to helping non-profit organizations achieve their fundraising and engagement goals.”

In response to the increased demand, Managed Direct Response has increased its production capabilities to accommodate the needs of its non-profit clients. The company has invested in new equipment and technology to ensure that it can meet the needs of its clients in a timely and efficient manner.

Non-profit organizations interested in learning more about Managed Direct Response’s services can visit the company’s website or contact Pat Mercuri at patm@managedmktg.com (855) 465-7152

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a leading provider of direct mail solutions for non-profit organizations. The company offers a wide range of services, including mailing list acquisition, mailing list management, printing, and mailing services. With a commitment to helping non-profit organizations achieve their fundraising and engagement goals, Managed Direct Response provides its clients with the tools and resources they need to connect with their donors and supporters.

Contacts

Pat Mercuri, Managed Direct Response, (855) 465-7152

