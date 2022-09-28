Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Local Television Stations in Roanoke-Lynchburg

WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

ROANOKE, Va. & LYNCHBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading television stations serving the Roanoke-Lynchburg market today began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ.

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Shoppers should look for the NEXTGEN TV logo to be sure a TV or device is compatible with ATSC 3.0 signals.

Today’s launch in Roanoke-Lynchburg follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NEXTGEN TV format. CBS, Fox, NBC and MyNet programming is now available in ATSC 3.0. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 50 cities across the country. Roanoke-Lynchburg viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WSET-TV – Sinclair

WSET-TV is a leading station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market. The station is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. WSET-TV is affiliated with the ABC television network. Sinclair owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. For more information, please visit wset.com and sbgi.net.

About WWCW – Nexstar

WWCW is a leading station in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market. The station is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms.

About WSLS – Graham Media Group

WSLS is a leading media hub in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market. The station has been the authentic, local, voice passionately informing and celebrating our communities for the past 70 years. WSLS 10 was the first television station in the region, officially signing on the air December 11, 1952. Today we are a leader in news, information, and entertainment, serving our viewers across broadcast and digital platforms. WSLS.COM is the leading #1 rated online source for local news in the market. WSLS was acquired by Graham Media Group in 2017. Graham Media Group, comprised of seven local media hubs, Graham Digital, and Social News Desk, delivers local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts, and audio devices. Together Graham Media Group and WSLS are dynamic, brands that extend well beyond the traditional TV set. Our work helps inform, celebrate, and knit together the communities we serve.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

