<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Magistrate Judge Issues Favorable Recommendation Regarding Guardant Health’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit...
Business Wire

Magistrate Judge Issues Favorable Recommendation Regarding Guardant Health’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Brought by Illumina

di Business Wire

Nearly all of Illumina’s claims to be dismissed as filed

PALO ALTO, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, issued the following statement today regarding the favorable recommendation by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke that nearly all claims brought by Illumina against Guardant Health in a lawsuit filed on March 17, 2022, be dismissed:

“We are pleased with Judge Burke’s recommendation that nearly all of Illumina’s claims be dismissed as filed. We continue to believe that Illumina has no basis for challenging the ownership of our patents and that this lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to impede our mission to improve cancer care and save patients’ lives.”

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™ and GuardantINFINITY™ for advanced-stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Alex Kleban

investors@guardanthealth.com
+1 657-254-5417

Media Contact:
Michael Weist

press@guardanthealth.com
+1 317-371-0035

Articoli correlati

 AWS Grows in Germany as More Firms Go Cloud-Native

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Migration to cloud for flexibility and cost control gives AWS ecosystem a major role in companies’ responses to new...
Continua a leggere

Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region

Business Wire Business Wire -
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy MUNICH & NEW YORK & TEL...
Continua a leggere

TrackMan: Jeppe Kristian Wins Round 2 of Next Golf Tour

Business Wire Business Wire -
VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Closing with a pair of birdies, Jeppe Kristian of Denmark carded an 8-under 64 at Marco Simone...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
ChatGPT plus

ChatGPT, OpenAI lancia il piano a pagamento per l’intelligenza artificiale

Intelligenza artificiale