Magistrate Judge Issues Favorable Recommendation Regarding Guardant Health’s Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Brought by Illumina

PALO ALTO, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, issued the following statement today regarding the favorable recommendation by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke that nearly all claims brought by Illumina against Guardant Health in a lawsuit filed on March 17, 2022, be dismissed:

“We are pleased with Judge Burke’s recommendation that nearly all of Illumina’s claims be dismissed as filed. We continue to believe that Illumina has no basis for challenging the ownership of our patents and that this lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to impede our mission to improve cancer care and save patients’ lives.”

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™ and GuardantINFINITY™ for advanced-stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer. The Guardant Health screening portfolio, including the Shield™ test, aims to address the needs of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

