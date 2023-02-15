Machina Labs Announces Investment from Yamaha Motor Ventures

Combination of Robots and AI Brings Agility to Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace—Machina Labs today announced an investment from Yamaha Motor Ventures, the strategic business development and investment arm of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272). Machina Labs combines AI and robotics to rapidly manufacture advanced sheet metal products.





The investment will be used to accelerate company growth to meet customer demand, and to introduce new alloys in addition to sheet metal and titanium.

“Many of the industries in which Yamaha are involved – maritime, land mobility, food & agriculture, and more – require high levels of quality and precision at bespoke product volumes,” said Anish Patel, COO & Managing Director at Yamaha Motor Ventures. “For this reason among others, our investment in Machina Labs is an ideal fit. Their ability to rapidly iterate, improve, and manufacture metallurgic products increases our speed of innovation. With an addressable market in the billions, we’re excited to play a role in Machina’s success.”

“If you can imagine a metal part, there’s a very good chance we will be able to build it using our innovative combination of dieless sheet metal sheet forming, robotics, and AI,” according to Edward Mehr, CEO and Co-Founder of Machina Labs. “Yamaha is a brand long associated with innovation, creativity, and excellence. All of us at Machina Labs are excited at the prospect to benefitting from their investment and guidance.”

Machina Labs uses robots the way a blacksmith uses a hammer creatively to manufacture different designs and material, introducing unseen flexibility and agility to the manufacturing industry. The company combines the latest advances in AI and robotics to deliver finished metal products in days – not months or years – and gives customers unprecedented time to market and competitive advantage.

About Machina Labs

Founded in 2019 by aerospace and automotive industry veterans, Machina Labs is an advanced manufacturing company based in Los Angeles, California. Enabled by advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, Machina Labs is developing Software-Defined Factories of the Future. The mission of the company is to develop modular manufacturing solutions that can be reconfigured to manufacture new products simply by changing the software. For more information, please visit https://www.machinalabs.ai/

About Yamaha Motor Ventures

Yamaha Motor Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC). Founded in 2015 in support of YMC’s long-term goal to contribute to society through business, Yamaha Motor Ventures manages USD $200 million across two funds focused on seed to Series B investments. Headquartered in the home of innovation, Silicon Valley, Calif., Yamaha Motor Ventures offers a wealth of business development resources to startup companies to drive innovation forward in the fields of mobility, sustainability, robotics, fintech, insurtech, food and agriculture, health and wellness. For more information visit www.ymvsv.com

