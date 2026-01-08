Lyric Appoints Halsey Wise as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Healthcare Technology Leader to Steer Next Phase of Growth

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyric, a leader in payment integrity AI and claims analytics for health plans, today announced the appointment of Halsey Wise as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wise, a member of Lyric’s Board of Directors since 2022, succeeds Raj Ronanki, who has transitioned into an advisory role to support the company’s continued success.

“Having experienced Lyric’s dynamic growth as a member of the Board, I am honored to join as CEO to propel our next chapter,” said Halsey Wise, incoming CEO, Lyric. “Lyric’s AI-enabled solutions are transforming the business of care, unlocking accuracy and efficiency for the benefit of health plans and the broader healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s AI-enabled Lyric42 platform allows Lyric to drive more value for clients beyond prepay editing and payment integrity broadly. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on this momentum and continue innovating on behalf of our customers. I also appreciate that Raj will continue as an Advisor; we thank him for his role in helping to develop Lyric’s vision.”

“Halsey knows Lyric’s business, customers, and industry extremely well. We look forward to working with him in this new capacity to enhance and develop solutions that unlock new efficiencies across the healthcare payment landscape,” said Bill Miller, Chairman of Lyric’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Raj for his leadership in building Lyric into the market-leading solutions provider it is today.”

“Lyric is transforming the healthcare payments landscape for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Jeff Rhodes and Nehal Raj, Co-Managing Partners of TPG Capital. “Halsey brings decades of experience building dynamic healthcare technology and software organizations. Having known him for years, we are confident he is the right leader to accelerate Lyric’s exciting momentum. We are also grateful to Raj for helping to rearchitect the Company’s technology stack and AI approach.”

“I want to thank the entire Lyric team for their tireless execution and commitment to our mission and clients,” said Mr. Ronanki. “I am proud of what we’ve achieved and the innovative new tools we’ve developed for our clients. I am confident Lyric will continue to build on its success under Halsey’s leadership.”

About Halsey Wise

Halsey Wise has more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling healthcare and software companies. He currently serves on the boards of Nextech Systems (as Chairman), Lyric, and WellSky. He is also a Senior Advisor to TPG Capital. Previously, he served as Chairman, CEO, and President of Intergraph (NASDAQ:INGR) and as Chairman and CEO of MedAssets (NASDAQ:MDAS). He has also served on the boards of Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN; now Oracle Health), Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), and Acxiom (NYSE:ACXM). He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

About Lyric

Lyric is the payment integrity AI company trusted by the nation's leading health plans at the beginning of the claims payment workflow. The Lyric platform is trained on 35 years of clinical expertise with real-time integrations across 190 million lives. Lyric reduces wasted healthcare spending and ensures fast, accurate payments that drive transparency for health plans, their member providers, and the patients they serve. Lyric is recognized as the 2025 Best in KLAS for Pre-payment Accuracy and Integrity.

