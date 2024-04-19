Lyft To Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its X accounts (including: @lyft, @davidrisher), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

