<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Luos CEO to Speak at Industry Event about Open Source Microservices Orchestrator...
Business Wire

Luos CEO to Speak at Industry Event about Open Source Microservices Orchestrator Project

di Business Wire

Nicolas Rabault speaking at open source NuttX International Workshop, September 24-25

BORDEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoTLuos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today announced its CEO, Nicolas Rabault, will speak at the upcoming NuttX International Workshop about applying modern software development to increase speed and efficiency of developers designing electronic products.

“In general, we’ve seen software development evolve to increase agility and reliability with POSIX, new languages, reusable code, and use of microservices. Now it’s time to make that happen in the embedded world,” said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. “We believe that modern methodologies can completely transform how we design and think about electronic products.”

The online industry event focuses on NuttX, an open source Apache licensed real-time operating system (RTOS) with an emphasis on standards compliance and small footprint that is scalable from 8-bit to 64-bit microcontroller/microprocessors. The audience is embedded systems practitioners and the event is free to attend by registering here. The Workshop committee includes representatives from Espressif, Sony Corporation, plus others.

In Nicolas Rabault’s session, attendees will learn how to use a microservice methodology in electronics, as well as integration of open source software from Luos with NuttX to improve productivity. Luos is developing open source software using microservices concepts for embedded and edge systems. It makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in project implementations that include the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

The company maintains a Discord community for edge and embedded developers to exchange projects, issues, and ideas – sharing their knowledge and skills. Nearly 4,000 developers worldwide have joined the free, open site. Members have helped others to debug and with configuration issues, provided advice on the best hardware for a particular project, and posted links to share resources and information.

About Luos

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its powerful modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier. To learn more about Luos visit luos.io.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Luos

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

Articoli correlati

CoverTree Announces $10M in Funding, Launches Pioneering Digital Manufactured Home Insurance

Business Wire Business Wire -
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoverTree, one of the first ever digital insurance solution for residents of manufactured homes, today announced the launch...
Continua a leggere

Insurance Technologies Acquires MyMedicareBot

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Expands the Lines of Business Served to Include Medicare COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales...
Continua a leggere

Restaurant Robots Can Soon Replace Key Jobs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Capterra research finds that three-quarters of restaurants are now using automation—find out which jobs are on the chopping block ARLINGTON,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CoverTree Announces $10M in Funding, Launches Pioneering Digital Manufactured Home Insurance

Business Wire