Luos CEO to Speak at Industry Event about Open Source Microservices Orchestrator Project

Nicolas Rabault speaking at open source NuttX International Workshop, September 24-25

BORDEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Luos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today announced its CEO, Nicolas Rabault, will speak at the upcoming NuttX International Workshop about applying modern software development to increase speed and efficiency of developers designing electronic products.

“In general, we’ve seen software development evolve to increase agility and reliability with POSIX, new languages, reusable code, and use of microservices. Now it’s time to make that happen in the embedded world,” said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. “We believe that modern methodologies can completely transform how we design and think about electronic products.”

The online industry event focuses on NuttX, an open source Apache licensed real-time operating system (RTOS) with an emphasis on standards compliance and small footprint that is scalable from 8-bit to 64-bit microcontroller/microprocessors. The audience is embedded systems practitioners and the event is free to attend by registering here. The Workshop committee includes representatives from Espressif, Sony Corporation, plus others.

In Nicolas Rabault’s session, attendees will learn how to use a microservice methodology in electronics, as well as integration of open source software from Luos with NuttX to improve productivity. Luos is developing open source software using microservices concepts for embedded and edge systems. It makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in project implementations that include the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

The company maintains a Discord community for edge and embedded developers to exchange projects, issues, and ideas – sharing their knowledge and skills. Nearly 4,000 developers worldwide have joined the free, open site. Members have helped others to debug and with configuration issues, provided advice on the best hardware for a particular project, and posted links to share resources and information.

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its powerful modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier. To learn more about Luos visit luos.io.

