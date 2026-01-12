Lumu Named a Winner of the 2026 District Administration Top EdTech Products Award

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EDR--Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment® security model, today announced that it has been named a Winner of the 2026 District Administration Top EdTech Products Award, an annual recognition honoring the most impactful technology solutions supporting K-12 education.

The DA Top EdTech Products Awards honor innovative products that address the evolving needs of school districts, administrators, and IT leaders. Lumu was recognized for helping K–12 organizations detect and respond to cyber threats in real time, including ransomware, credential compromise, and attacks that evade traditional security tools. Today, Lumu currently protects K–12 school districts in more than 30 U.S. states, helping administrators and IT teams detect and respond to cyber threats that disrupt learning environments. A key differentiator of Lumu’s education solution is its native Chromebook agent, which delivers specialized visibility and automated response for ChromeOS. This capability closes a critical security blind spot in environments where student devices are widely deployed.

School districts continue to face increasing cyber risk as attackers target networks, cloud services, identities, IoT devices and student hardware. CISA has issued multiple reports addressing the heightened cybersecurity challenges facing K–12 education, reflecting the role of school systems as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure due to the widespread and systemic impact of cyber incidents. Lumu helps districts gain continuous visibility across their entire environment, enabling IT and security teams to confirm compromise quickly and take immediate action—without adding operational complexity.

“Cybersecurity has become a foundational requirement for modern education,” said Jarrett Benevidez, SVP for North America at Lumu. “This recognition from District Administration validates our mission to help K12 organizations and school districts operate cybersecurity with confidence: protecting students, staff, and learning environments against today’s most evasive threats.”

Unlike tools that rely solely on endpoint agents, Lumu complements existing security investments by continuously validating compromise and helping IT and security teams block attacks in real time. This approach is especially valuable in K-12 environments where device diversity, limited resources, and staffing constraints demand simple, effective, and fast security operations.

The 2026 District Administration Top EdTech Products Awards highlight solutions that deliver measurable impact for districts nationwide. Lumu’s recognition underscores its growing role as a trusted cybersecurity partner for K-12 institutions.

For more information about Lumu's solutions for education, visit www.lumu.io/K12.

