Lumu Announces Global Leadership Expansion to Meet Surging Demand for AI-Driven Security Operations

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EDR--Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment® security model, today announced a strategic organizational evolution designed to accelerate global growth and execute its 2026 vision of enabling organizations of all sizes, verticals and geographies to operate cybersecurity effectively in an era of machine-speed threats.

As adversarial AI and autonomous attack swarms redefine the threat landscape by compressing attack timelines from days to minutes, the need for real-time, localized defense has never been more critical. Lumu is meeting this challenge by shifting to a regionally empowered growth model. This move transforms the company's Go-To-Market structure into a series of agile, regional powerhouses that unify growth and customer success to counter the global rise in automated cyber-attacks.

Strategic Leadership Appointments

To drive this next phase of global expansion, Lumu has appointed dedicated leaders to oversee regional strategy and the end-to-end customer experience, ensuring that Continuous Compromise Assessment becomes foundational for modern security operations.

Fernando Cuervo has been promoted to SVP of Growth and EMEA . In this role, Cuervo will spearhead Lumu’s official entry into the EMEA market, providing the dedicated leadership necessary to establish a strong presence in the region while continuing to lead Lumu’s global growth initiatives.

has been promoted to . In this role, Cuervo will spearhead Lumu’s official entry into the EMEA market, providing the dedicated leadership necessary to establish a strong presence in the region while continuing to lead Lumu’s global growth initiatives. Jarrett Benavidez has been promoted to SVP of North America . Benavidez holds full responsibility for market expansion and the long-term success of Lumu’s customer base across the United States and Canada.

has been promoted to . Benavidez holds full responsibility for market expansion and the long-term success of Lumu’s customer base across the United States and Canada. German Patiño has been promoted to SVP of Latin America. In this capacity, Patiño will oversee the region’s continued growth and lead the strategy for deepening Lumu’s footprint across Latin American markets.

SecOps for All: A Global Reality

"2026 is the year we make 'SecOps for All' a reality," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu. "As AI lowers the barrier for entry for cybercriminals, organizations can no longer rely on periodic snapshots of their security posture. Our new structure is foundational for our next era of growth. By empowering our regional leaders, we are positioned to deliver the continuous, real-time understanding of compromise that is required to survive and thrive in today’s automated threat environment."

About Lumu

Lumu is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations operate cybersecurity proficiently by measuring and understanding compromise in real time. Through its Continuous Compromise Assessment model, Lumu empowers security teams to act immediately on confirmed compromises and minimize risk exposure. For more information, visit www.lumu.io.

Media Contacts

Maria Lobato

mlobato@lumu.io