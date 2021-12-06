Luminar and Volvo Cars to Host Press Conference at CES 2022

Event will showcase Volvo’s Concept Recharge with Iris lidar integration and present the two companies’ vision for the future of automotive safety and autonomy

ORLANDO, Fla–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and global automotive safety leader Volvo Cars, will host a joint press conference at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 5. The event will showcase the Concept Recharge with Luminar’s Iris lidar seamlessly integrated into the roofline, which will be standard on the automaker’s next generation full-electric SUV. Executives from both companies will discuss the significance of this culminating moment and share their vision for the future of automotive safety and autonomy.

Luminar/Volvo Press Conference

WHAT: Join Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), Volvo Cars and Zenseact for an in-person press conference at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show where the companies will discuss their vision of the future of automotive safety and autonomy. Volvo’s Concept Recharge will make its North American debut. Executives will provide a news overview and field questions.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 10:15am – 10:45am PST

WHERE: Luminar Booth number #5543 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, Vehicle Technology Section

HOW: Space is limited, to secure your spot, please email: Press@luminartech.com.

For more information about Luminar at CES 2022, please visit: luminartech.com/CES.

About Luminar:

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of the global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2020, Volvo Cars employed approximately 40,000 full-time employees. Volvo Cars’ head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars’ production plants are located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg, Camarillo (US) and Shanghai (China).

media@volvocars.com

Press@luminartech.com

Trey Campbell



Investors@luminartech.com